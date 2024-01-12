The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Lisa!

When I walked in the front door, Lisa ran up to me, stood up, put her front paws on my knees, and said hello! What a friendly pup. But she’s NOT a pup. Lisa is 12 years old, and you’d never know it from her demeanor! We rough-housed a bit, and she took it well and gave it back, and we had a great time. Sadly, while the vet was checking her out, a test came back positive for cancer, so the SPCA is doing more tests with an oncologist and developing a treatment plan. But that cancer did not slow her down in the least. Lisa is looking for a home to spend however many years she has. Single adult–perfect. Young couple with kids–absolutely! No kids? That’s fine too! I think the only requirement is that you give this girl some love and she’ll return it tenfold!

Today we also got an update on how the animals fared during the recent storm, and another update on the coat drive at Annapolis Subaru. And it is not really a drive at all. Annapolis Subaru has purchased dozens of coats to be distributed to area youth in need through the Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency. As we discussed all that rain and flooding, we learned what Annapolis Subaru does in that regard with natural retention ponds that are planted in the spring. Pretty cool!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

