January 12, 2024
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Stephen Lezinski Named VP at Barton & Loguidice Anne Arundel County Steps In to Help Battle Gun Violence in Eastport The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Buckley Declares State of Emergency, Grants Available to Businesses Oysters Today For a Better Bay
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Lisa!

When I walked in the front door, Lisa ran up to me, stood up, put her front paws on my knees, and said hello! What a friendly pup. But she’s NOT a pup. Lisa is 12 years old, and you’d never know it from her demeanor! We rough-housed a bit, and she took it well and gave it back, and we had a great time. Sadly, while the vet was checking her out, a test came back positive for cancer, so the SPCA is doing more tests with an oncologist and developing a treatment plan. But that cancer did not slow her down in the least. Lisa is looking for a home to spend however many years she has. Single adult–perfect. Young couple with kids–absolutely! No kids? That’s fine too! I think the only requirement is that you give this girl some love and she’ll return it tenfold!

Today we also got an update on how the animals fared during the recent storm, and another update on the coat drive at Annapolis Subaru. And it is not really a drive at all. Annapolis Subaru has purchased dozens of coats to be distributed to area youth in need through the Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency. As we discussed all that rain and flooding, we learned what Annapolis Subaru does in that regard with natural retention ponds that are planted in the spring. Pretty cool!

Lisa

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Post To FB
Previous Article

Buckley Declares State of Emergency, Grants Available to Businesses

 Next Article

Anne Arundel County Steps In to Help Battle Gun Violence in Eastport

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu