The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to the first Canines & Crosstreks of 2024. As we tackle the first week of the New Year, we “talk” with Pappi!

At first look, Pappi seems freaked out. But don’t let that scare you away. He is a 2-year-old Maltese mix who is just a little scared of being in a shelter! But if you just sit down with him for a few minutes, he warms right up, and you can see the love in his eyes that he will make a perfect companion. Pappi loves to walk on the leash and gets along well with other dogs and casts (to a degree–he and Jimmy the Conference Room Cat had a bit of a hiss and bark fit). Pappi would be a great addition to pretty much any family as long as they can give him the love he deserves. Is that your family?

Annapolis Subaru’s Share The Love event wrapped up earlier this week and things are looking great for the Ulman House. Billy said that 160 new vehicles were sold or leased in December alone! So thank you to those who purchased or leased a vehicle to help the Ulman House. But not to rest on their laurels, Annapolis Subaru is now collecting new and gently used coats for our neighbors in need this winter (yes, winter is here in case you did not get outside this morning). Stop by the showroom at 149 Old Solomons Island Road and drop off a coat for an adult or child that may need it. And of course, check out the great cars.

Pappi

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

