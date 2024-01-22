As casino players, we naturally like to think about big winnings in gambling. However, despite all the hopes of big winnings, we must not forget the risk of losing, which is just as much a part of gambling as the chance of a big win. Although it is now possible to start playing crypto online casino games risk-free and without making a deposit, for example by getting 50 free spins no deposit or to play casino bitcoin live as your first online casino game, there is often no definite push to do so.

The risk of losing is an essential part of the gaming experience in a casino.

But even if we wouldn’t want to miss out on the excitement of the game, we’re all very happy to do without the big money losses in gambling. Reason enough for us to take a look at the biggest gambling losses in history and show you what you can learn from these historical events. This way, you can gamble with the greatest possible excitement in the future, but hopefully without having to accept major losses yourself.

These losses went down in history

Archie Karas went down in Las Vegas history as a lucky man who became unlucky in a very short space of time. He managed to accumulate a fortune of 40 million dollars over the course of a year from a stake of just 50 dollars in the casino. The problem with that? It only took him another year to gamble away the entire 40 million dollars.

Charles Barkley, a world-famous NBA star from the USA, also went down in history as one of the biggest gambling losers. With losses totaling a good 20 million dollars, he is not only in the top league in basketball. According to his own statements, he once even lost around 2.4 million dollars in a single game of roulette. Even if some experts disagree: He himself sees no problem with his gambling behavior.

Gambling without the risk of losing – gambling online vs. offline

One option available to you as a casino fan at home that is guaranteed to save you from big losses in gambling is the option to play for free in an online casino. This is a great advantage of the online casino gaming world, where you can also use most games in free demo versions or play for winnings free of charge and risk with the help of bonus campaigns and promotions.

Of course, this is not possible in offline gaming. If you want to spin a machine or sit down at a gaming table in a casino, you must of course be prepared to pay the prescribed stake. In an online casino, on the other hand, you have the chance to enjoy the various games of chance without the risk of losing money. But beware: not every game in the online casino is risk-free. As soon as you bet real money, you can of course also lose this real money.

Avoid big losses in gambling

If you want to experience the full excitement factor in gambling, there is no way around betting real money. However, you can of course still avoid big losses, and the easiest way to do this is to take our 5 tips for avoiding big gambling losses to heart.

Only ever bet as much money as you can easily lose.

Don’t try to make money from gambling; a visit to the casino should always remain a leisure activity.

Set yourself limits to prevent falling into a gambling addiction. These can be time limits as well as betting or deposit limits.

Above all, only play online on secure and reputable platforms to prevent losses due to online fraud.

Find out about the rules and regulations before playing in order to avoid losses due to mistakes in the game.

By looking at major losses in gambling history and trying to learn from them, we can actually improve our own gambling behavior and hopefully play in the casino without painful big losses.

