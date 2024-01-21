The Best Casino Restaurants in the World

Casinos have been around since the early 17th century, when the Casino di Venezia opened its doors to Venetian nobility looking for a fantastic night of gambling. But casinos didn’t remain an establishment for the elite for too long, as Las Vegas would completely redefine the casino experience, welcoming people from all walks of life who enjoyed gambling and a taste of the good life.

Today, thanks to online casinos, more and more people prefer to simply stay at home to see how much luck they can get. However, going to a casino without registering is an experience in itself. Not only is playing with others a much more social and exciting experience, but casinos also offer types of perks that can make a night at a real casino one to remember.

Away from the table games and slot machines, you’ll usually find some of the best restaurants – the kind usually frequented by high-rollers looking for good food in between gaming sessions. Some of these restaurants, run by some of the world’s most famous chefs, offer all kinds of gourmet meals and different cuisines of the world, giving you a first-class culinary experience and well worth a visit to the casino for dinner. Let’s take a look at some of the best casino restaurants you’ll find around the world.

Joël Robuchon – MGM Grand, USA

When it comes to culinary casino royalty, Las Vegas is overflowing with royal-standard options. From local dishes to the finest international food around the world, Sin City does it all and in many cases, it’s better than the rest. For those looking for a refined culinary experience, Joël Robuchon at the MGM Grand is perfect. Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, the tasting menu lasts over an hour. And yes, the dress code matches the formal setting. However, this three Michelin-starred restaurant offers some of the best French food outside of France. In addition to Maine lobster and Scottish salmon, the menu features the famous truffle langoustine ravioli in foie gras sauce. If you are visiting Las Vegas and want to enjoy your bankroll at the party of a lifetime, MGM Joël Robuchon is the place to be. It also has the best wines.Heliot Steak House – The Hippodrome Casino, Great Britain

For something closer to home, London’s Hippodrome Casino has become a star on the local culinary scene. Taking inspiration from Vegas casino owners, the team behind the Hippodrome have created a high-end steak restaurant in their multi-level venue. Known as Chef Ioannis Grammenos, Heliot Steak House has been voted the best steak restaurant in London by Bookatable customers. As you would expect, the six-week-old prime steaks are the stars of the show. But the support is also impressive. All dishes can be topped with truffles, lobster tails or roast bone marrow. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, Millionaire’s Mac & Cheese takes a classic and adds duck eggs and black truffles!

Mizumi – Wynn Macau, Macau

If you’re taking a tour of Asia and looking for the best sushi in the world, where do you go? Well, the obvious answer is somewhere in Japan. However, if you want to combine casino gaming with authentic food, Macau is the only destination. Essentially the Las Vegas of Asia (it actually generates more gambling revenue), Macau features dozens of top casino restaurants. For a true taste of Japan from the Chinese enclave, Mizumi at Wynn Macau serves sushi, sashimi, robatayaki and more. With ingredients flown in twice a week from Tokyo and chefs all trained to the highest standard, it’s hard to find better Japanese cuisine anywhere else in the world. To keep things balanced, Mizumi also offers 32 different types of sake. The best casino restaurants in the world are cool, but playing from home is even cooler. Online casinos let you play without going anywhere. One of the best is the spaceman bet slot. It’s super fun with awesome graphics. You can have a great time without leaving your comfy space at home. So, enjoy the best casino vibes from your couch!

Mr Hive – Crown Melbourne, Australia

The last casino restaurant you should visit if you’re taking a tour of the world’s leading venues is Mr Hive at Crown Melbourne. Crown Melbourne is one of the largest casinos outside of Las Vegas and offers a variety of fantastic dining options. As well as casual dining, visitors can sample the gastronomic delights of Heston Blumenthal at his famous dinner or savour the delights of Asia at the renowned Nobu. For a taste of modern Australia, however, Mr Hive is a must. Crown’s signature restaurant, Mr Hive, offers a sleek design and a modern twist on some Australian classics. Breakfast is a walk-in affair, but dinner is always packed. Steaks from the grill are great, but Queensland crab linguini is a particular favourite.

In New York City, there are not only chic hotels, but also a variety of excellent restaurants that are located in casinos. This means that New York City also offers fun and enjoyment for all those visitors who usually only hang out in online casinos and dine at home.

In contrast to everyday life with online casinos and home cooking, casino restaurants are a real alternative for a nice evening with friends or family, where you can not only have fun but also indulge in culinary delights.

And these are our top casino restaurants in New York and New Jersey:

The Daniel restaurant in the Casino City Club is known for its excellent French cuisine. Here you can enjoy a very special ambience and relax with delicious food and drinks. The Ruth’s Chris Steak House in the Empire City Casino is a favourite place for a good steak. The food here is excellent and the ambience is very pleasant. At the Gramercy Tavern in the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, guests can expect excellent American cuisine. The atmosphere is very stylish and the service very attentive.

Casino restaurants: The Daniel at the Casino City Club

If you are looking for a first-class restaurant in New York City, you should definitely visit Daniel at the Casino City Club. This outstanding restaurant will delight everyone with its excellent cuisine and first-class service. In the elegant ambience of the restaurant, you can savour the culinary highlights of the seasonal menu. The selected wines and champagnes round off the culinary experience perfectly.

The ambience is also very beautiful. The restaurant is located on the second floor of the club and has large windows overlooking the city. The decor is modern and elegant, but not over the top. You feel comfortable without it being too formal.

The menu offers a good selection of dishes for both meat and fish lovers.

Restaurant Ruth’s Chris Steak House in the Empire City Casino

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is an American restaurant that specialises in tasty fillet of beef. There are Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses in many different cities in the United States, but also in countries such as Canada and Puerto Rico. The Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York is one of these restaurants.

Ruth’s Chris at Empire City Casino is one of the best steakhouses in the area. The atmosphere is pleasant and the service is very friendly. The dishes are excellently prepared and taste fantastic. The value for money is also very good and even something for those on a tighter budget.

Gramercy Tavern restaurant at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Gramercy Tavern is a popular restaurant at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. The restaurant offers American cuisine with French influences. The dishes are prepared using fresh, seasonal ingredients and are a delight both in terms of flavour and appearance.

The Gramercy Tavern is a perfect place for a romantic dinner date or an evening with friends. The atmosphere is quiet and relaxing, so you can fully concentrate on the company and the food.

Our insider tip: the Momofuku Noodle Bar

The Momofuku Noodle Bar in the Mohegan Sun Casino is the right choice for anyone who loves Asian cuisine. The noodles here are particularly delicious and the atmosphere is very relaxed.

Momofuku Noodle Bar is a Japanese restaurant in New York City and was founded by David Chang. It is known for its ramen noodles. The restaurant is one of the most popular in the city and has won several awards.

Summary

As you can see, the best casinos in the world aren’t just for betting. When the games are over and you need to excite the palate, there are plenty of places to enjoy fantastic food. Even with the advent of mobile gaming, casinos are always worth a trip if not just for the chance to win, but for the culinary delights.

