Super Sweets Game Review

Super Sweets is sure to whet your appetite and make you crave the hell out of sweets. The reels are set in a colorful candy factory that Willy Wonka himself would be proud of. This visually pleasing slot from Betsoft features random mystical Super Sweet symbols, as well as sticky wild respins and Free Spins.The slot is played on 5 reels, 3 rows with 10 paylines and you can bet from 10 cents to $10 per spin across all platforms and devices. The RTP is below average at 96%, coming in at just 95.03%. It’s also not happy that the maximum win is only 394x the bet, and the final nail in the coffin for high rollers is the paltry maximum bet of $10. The average volatility makes this game quite versatile, and any fan of Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is likely to enjoy spinning the reels amidst the setting based on the story. You need golden tickets to get into the bonus round, just as Charlie needed golden tickets to end up in Wonka’s factory.

Slot Symbols

As you might expect given the name, this game is all about sweets and candy in various wrappers, and a piece of chocolate with a mouth-watering caramel filling is the highest paying symbol here. You need between 3 and 5 of the same symbols on a payline to win, and below is the payout table for the Super Sweets slot:

Chocolate Chunk – pays 25x your bet for 5 symbols on a payline

Strawberry Fudge – pays 8x your stake for 5 symbols on a payline

Raspberry/Vanilla Caramel – pays 5x your stake for 5 symbols per payline

Candy in different colors – pays 1x to 2.5x the stake for 5 symbols on a payline

Bonus Features

The sticky wild looks like a pink piece of chewing gum pressed against the screen, and every time a sticky wild falls on the reels during the base game, you get one re-spin. The wild stays in place while the other symbols spin again, and if at least one more wild falls during the respins, you get another spin. This will last as long as you get new wilds, but the maximum number of respins is 9. There is also a bonus feature in the form of the Super Sweets surprise candy, which is triggered at random times in the base game. This is a special symbol that can only fall on the 3 middle reels (that’s reels 2, 3 and 4 in case you were wondering). This symbol acts as a mystical symbol, and it turns into either a sticky wild which triggers the respins feature, or a golden ticket which can help trigger the bonus round.

Free Spins in Super Sweets slot

To proceed to the Free Spins feature in Super Sweets slot, you must hit 3 golden tickets, and this will give you 5 free spins to start with. The golden tickets will turn into sticky wilds and will stay in place for the duration of the feature. Any new sticky wilds that are rolled will also stay in place and give you free respins. If new gold tickets fall out, you will get extra spins. Therefore, the free spins feature can last much longer than the initial 5 spins, and this is also the key to the bigger wins in this slot. What is the jackpot (maximum winnings)?There is no progressive or fixed jackpot in Super Sweets, and the maximum winnings are only 394x your bet. That's not too impressive for a game with average volatility, and it doesn't add to the optimism that the maximum bet is only $10. This means that you can win up to $3,944 per spin, which could be enough to buy yourself a few years worth of candy. Where can I play Super Sweets? You can play Super Sweets for real money at one of the following casinos: Where to play Super Sweets. Of course, you can play Super Sweets slot on mobile phones and tablets, and we know that Betsoft always makes sure that their slots are adapted for all portable platforms and formats. If you're on the go and you're craving a sweet treat, what could be better than this game to satisfy your cravings for a while. All you need to start playing right now is your Android, iPhone and iPad.

Review Summary

Super Sweets could have been a great slot, but instead we get just an overabundance of sweets without any real substance. The problem is the paltry 394x potential from the bet combined with average volatility and an RTP that is almost a full percentage below the industry average. Visually the game is pleasing and the features are well put together, but it won’t be able to attract serious gamblers with this mathematical model.

Pros

Sticky wild respins feature

Free Spins with sticky wilds and extra spins

Good design, graphics and visuals

Cons

Maximum win of 394x the bet is a bit weak for average volatility

RTP of 95.03% is well below the industry average

Maximum bet is only $10

