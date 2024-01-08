Storm Expected to Bring Flooding to Annapolis

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a storm event to arrive in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon with a high probability of flooding in Annapolis, particularly in low-lying areas and downtown.

The NWS flood forecast at City Dock between Tuesday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 10:

Tuesday at 11 a.m. flooding to 2.6 feet above normal levels

Tuesday at 5 p.m., flooding to 4 feet above normal levels

Wednesday at 3 a.m. flooding to 4.8 feet above normal levels

Wednesday at 11 a.m., flooding to 3.4 feet above normal levels

Typically, Compromise Street closes when floodwaters reach 3.1 feet above normal levels. The pumps along Dock Street begin to be overwhelmed at the same level. Expect downtown flooding to disrupt traffic starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening when the water will begin to recede.

To add to these high tides, the storm system is forecast to bring strong winds that may exacerbate flooding because high winds from the south and east often push water from the Chesapeake Bay further into vulnerable areas in Annapolis and the Western Shore of Maryland.

The NWS wind forecast at City Dock between Tuesday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 10:

Tuesday at 4 p.m., sustained winds to 25 MPH and gusts to 40 MPH

Tuesday at 7 p.m., sustained winds to 33 MPH and gusts to 50 MPH

Tuesday at 10 p.m., sustained winds to 25 MPH and gusts to 40 MPH

SANDBAGGING AT CITY DOCK: The Annapolis Public Works Department (DPW) is preparing for this weather event by setting up sandbag operations on Dock Street (behind the Annapolis Harbormaster’s office). The operation will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 7 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.

BOATING: The Annapolis Harbormaster has asked boat owners to check in on their boats after each high tide. As the water recedes, docked boats may shift to floating above the pier or lift. As water levels return to normal, boats may become lodged on fixed structures or atop other boats. This can result in a vessel taking on water or sinking. Please check boats to prevent fuel leaks and property damage. In addition, boats should move off anchor to a mooring ball where possible. Boat owners are responsible for vessels that drag anchor and damage other boats or property.

PREPARE YOUR HOME/BUSINESS: Ahead of Tuesday’s rain and wind, check gutters and storm drains and remove leaves and debris that may block the ability of water to keep moving. This can also reduce the impacts of street flooding and water pooling around (and getting into) your home.

WINDY CONDITIONS: Secure loose objects, such as outdoor furniture, tents, plants, or lawn ornaments that could become projectiles.

TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN: Inundation of waters can happen throughout the City, not just in downtown. Please follow any Annapolis Police directives and turn around at road closures. Do not drive through standing water. Do not park in closed parking lots. As a reminder, it only takes a few inches of water to turn a car into a boat (one without a motor or steering). Take the advice that the National Weather Service offers: “Turn Around. Don’t Drown!”

BGE: Due to the possibility of strong winds, BGE is preparing for power outages. To report an outage, call BGE at 877-778-2222 or report online. Visit outagemap.bge.com for more information. Reminder: stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines, and don’t touch anything touching a downed line. The City of Annapolis may deploy “cut and toss’ crews to assist with cleanup in roadways and in public areas.

Annapolis Transit: There are currently no planned changes to Annapolis Transit. For updates or changes to Annapolis Transit, visit: the City’s Facebook page or call the Transit office at 410-263-7964.

Recreation and Parks: The “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center will maintain regular hours during this weather event, but activities may be subject to last-minute cancellation, depending on weather conditions. Please check the Recreation and Parks Facebook page for announcements. The Stanton Center will open as an emergency warming center (see below).

Warming Center Relief: The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will open the Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street as an emergency warming center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. All referrals must check in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m. For other shelter needs in Annapolis, contact the Annapolis Call Center at 410-260-2211.

Emergency Operations Center and the Annapolis Call Center: The Annapolis Emergency Operations Center is activated to an Enhanced level to prepare, manage and coordinate the response efforts for this weather event. The Annapolis Call Center is open and can be reached at 410-260-2211.

Stay Informed:

Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app to receive important push notifications on your smartphone. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Sign up for Alert Annapolis, a community notification system. Receive voicemails, text messages, and/or emails in case of emergencies or other events. Find out more at http://alertannapolis.civicready.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

