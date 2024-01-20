January 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 25 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
State Park Advocacy Group Awards Grants for Two Anne Arundel County Projects Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Doula Collective Magical and Whimsical: Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Unlocking Online Freedom: The Power of Free VPN Services Seeking Healthcare as a Veteran
Local News

State Park Advocacy Group Awards Grants for Two Anne Arundel County Projects

The Friends of Maryland State Parks recently awarded twenty-four grants totaling $41,798 to Maryland State Parks statewide. These funds will enable staff to collaborate with community partners to provide information on Maryland’s cultural history in state parks, replace unsafe bridges and puncheons, provide water safety resources, and promote recycling and stewardship on public lands.

“Our park rangers and staff are getting more creative every year, submitting projects that provide an additional benefit for park visitors,” says Chuck Hecker, Board President, Friends of Maryland State Parks. “We have funded seventy-three SGBI projects since the grant program started over four years ago, for a total of $113,334.”

The Friends of Maryland State Parks has increased funding 207% since year one ($13,619 in 2021 to $41,798 in 2024). At least one state park in all of the four state park regions has applied for and received a grant every year.

Launched in 2020, the Small Grants, Big Impact! program of the Friends of Maryland State Parks and was designed to inspire people from all backgrounds to connect with, celebrate, and support Maryland’s State Parks and their community-based programs. Through its Small Grants program the nonprofit provides $2,000 grants to state parks to help them achieve their mission of excellence, bringing smiles to park rangers and visitors alike. This year’s funding exceeds last year’s allocation by 30%, which can be attributed to an increase in contributions.

The 2024 grant provides funding for the following parks in Anne Arundel County:

Sandy Point State Park

Water Safety Outreach

In an effort to have local outreach on water safety and to recruit seasonal lifeguards to provide safety for the beachgoers at Sandy Point State Park, the park is requesting funds to purchase supplies for park programs, park special events, festivals, local county events, and career fairs.The continued shortage of lifeguards is a pressing issue that threatens the safety of Sandy Point patrons. By investing in recruiting startup supplies, we are actively working to combat this shortage and ensure that Sandy Point remains safe and well-guarded.

Tawes Garden (Maintained by Sandy Point State Park staff)

MD Native Plant ID Signs

The purpose of Tawes Garden Native Pollinator Plants Signs is to provide identification of pollinator habitat plants located in the Tawes Pollinator Demonstration Garden (also known as Plant Mural) at MD DNR headquarters. Tawes Garden Native Pollinator Plants Signs will provide identification for park guests and school groups. The plan is for the signs to also serve as templates for other pollinator demonstration gardens in Maryland Park Service through Project Butterfly and Bumblebee.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Doula Collective

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu