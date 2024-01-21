January 21, 2024
Local News

SPHS Capstone Project: No Paws Left Behind

No Paws Left Behind, a Senior capstone project done with the Leadership Institute at Severna Park High raised awareness and money for animals at a local animal shelter.

In Severna Park, Maryland, two students at Severna Park High created a capstone project for their class, Leadership Institute. Gabby Howe and Sunday Collins founded no Paws Left Behind as a project to impact their local animal shelter.

They raised awareness and money for animals that needed a home versus bred dogs. During the fall and winter of 2023, they volunteered at Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control, raising monetary donations and collecting physical donations needed by the shelter.

They were able to attend an adoption event at the shelter, which helped them gain insight into the inner workings of the foundation. A volunteer gave them an informational tour and talked to them about the needs of the shelter. “It was so eye opening to see how full the shelter was, they were so overcrowded that they had cats living in their oﬀices,” remarked Gabby. To help combat the lack of supplies, Sunday and Gabby built donation bins to set up in their school and local pet stores. Their donation bins caught the public’s attention quickly, and within 24 hours, it was overﬂowing. “I was shocked when, not even a day later, the pet store called me and said our bin was full,” said Sunday.

