January 26, 2024
Annapolis, US 69 F
Local News

Severna Park Teen Critically Injured in Fiery Crash

Just before midnight on January 25, 2024, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the scene of a severe single-vehicle accident at Leelyn Drive and Asbury Drive in Severna Park, Maryland.

A 2005 Mercury Sable LS was traveling eastbound on Asbury Drive, lost control at the turn onto Leelyn Drive, and crashed into an unoccupied building.

The force of the crash caused the vehicle to burst into flames. The driver, a 19-year-old Severna Park resident, managed to extricate himself from the burning vehicle. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department extinguished the fire, and transported the driver to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently trying to determine the circumstances of the crash to determine the exact cause.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Close Menu