Severna Park Resident Don Quinn Throws Hat Into Ring for Congress

Don Quinn, a Democrat and civil rights attorney, kicked off his campaign for Congress in Annapolis this past Wednesday with friends, family, and supporters in attendance.

As a combat veteran, Quinn announced at Maryland’s World War II Memorial in recognition of service members, past and present, who have sacrificed for our democracy. “I raised my right hand and swore an oath to defend our nation after 9/11, and it’s time for me to do it again. We face external and internal threats to our democracy, and I will fight to protect it – this time while in the House of Representatives.”

As a civil rights attorney, Quinn already represents Maryland residents in the federal court system. “As the only person in this race currently working in the federal legal system, I represent women, minorities, disabled persons, and anyone who is being discriminated against because of their age, race, gender, national origin, or sexual orientation,” said Quinn. “I fight some of the biggest companies and agencies on behalf of teachers, police officers from Annapolis, pregnant women from Anne Arundel County, and people of a certain age all over the state who need an advocate to fight to protect their rights.”

“Congress isn’t going to change. Our federal system is not going to change. So instead of hoping for the best, we need to send people to Congress who can work within the system, fight for change, and win,” said Quinn. “I’m already winning for the people of Maryland, and as your Congressman, I’ll be able to affect even greater change.”

Quinn’s legislative agenda included a focus on enshrining reproductive rights into federal law. Looking at his own daughters, Quinn said, “I will be damned if my daughters grow up in a world where their freedom is dictated by the state they live in. There is one United States of America, and all women should have the right to make their own decisions.”

Quinn also recognized the work done by previous generations of leaders: “There are those here today who marched and fought for a woman’s right to choose, voting rights, civil rights, labor, and disability rights. It is our job to pick up their torch and march toward a better future.”

Passionate about environmental justice, Quinn also discussed plans for collaborative efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay while insisting that our nation’s goals must be far bolder. “As a congressman, I will look beyond the Bay and ensure that our laws and policies guarantee clean water, clean air, and the right to safe, uncontaminated food for all Americans,” he said.

Don Quinn and his wife Bethany have seven children, six of whom attend public school, while their oldest attends Johns Hopkins University. The Quinn children spoke at the announcement, and Don said of them when closing. “We don’t need someone whose only successes have come in a blue state, with a blue legislature, and a veto proof majority. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us to protect our environment and invest in their education and future. We need leaders who have fought for working people, who have fought for our country, and who will fight for our families. And, I’ll do it without backing down because it’s time to send real fighters to Congress.”

