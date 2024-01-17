Severna Park High Students Partner With Operation Second Chance

Severna Park High School seniors Matthew Pollock and Sam Testerman led a team of 4 underclassmen to help spread awareness for active duty service members, veterans, and their families. Being a part of the Severna Park High School Leadership Institute, these two Eagle Scouts wanted to give back to a community that gave so much to their families.

Matthew and Sam both come from families that were shaped through the military. Both of their fathers were in the United States Navy, Sam’s making a career within it while Matthew’s used the Navy to find where life could take him. After working to help veterans with prior leadership projects, Pollock and Testerman made the easy choice of helping veterans and their families.

The boys found Operation Second Chance while searching for a smaller non-profit that benefits active duty and veterans. Seeing they were relatively local and that they truly backed their morals and goals, they chose to work with them. After reaching out to Operation Second Chance and explaining what they had in mind for their project and how they wanted to help their organization, Matthew and Sam got working. Naming their project “Saving Saviors”, they created an Instagram page (sphs.savingsaviors), reached out to family, friends, and their community as a whole as well as opening a fundraising page, and much more. As of now, they have raised over $400 and are currently collecting office supplies needed by Operation Second Chance.

Accrediting their progress to the Leadership Institute and their experience with the Boy Scouts of America, the boys have led their group to the best of their abilities. They have faced several difficulties with service for Operation Second Chance, so they are compromising by trying to exceed monetary and supply donation goals.

