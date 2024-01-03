January 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 39 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Severn Run and Two Rivers Elementary are the Winners! C60: Revolutionizing Immune System Support Caregiver Workshops Announced Tickets (and Raffle Tickets) are on Sale for Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Black Tie and Diamonds Benefitting Charting Careers Profs and Pints: When Nazis Prowled Our Coasts
Local News

Severn Run and Two Rivers Elementary are the Winners!

Photo: Two Rivers Elementary School (top) and Severn Run High School (bottom)

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ two newest facilities finally have official names.

The Board of Education today unanimously approved recommendations from a pair of school naming committees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell to name the county’s newest high school as Severn Run High School and the newest elementary school as Two Rivers Elementary School. Both schools will open in the fall of 2024.

Severn Run High School will serve students in grades 9 through 12 and will be located on the former Papa John’s Farm property just off New Cut Road in Millersville. It will be AACPS’ 14thcomprehensive high school and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) at @SevernRunAACPS.

Two Rivers Elementary School will serve students in prekindergarten through fifth grade and will be located on Conway Road in Gambrills. It will be AACPS’ 78th comprehensive elementary school and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) at @TwoRiversAACPS.

Both schools will establish other communications outlets in the near future.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

C60: Revolutionizing Immune System Support

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu