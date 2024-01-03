Severn Run and Two Rivers Elementary are the Winners!

Photo: Two Rivers Elementary School (top) and Severn Run High School (bottom)

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ two newest facilities finally have official names.

The Board of Education today unanimously approved recommendations from a pair of school naming committees and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell to name the county’s newest high school as Severn Run High School and the newest elementary school as Two Rivers Elementary School. Both schools will open in the fall of 2024.

Severn Run High School will serve students in grades 9 through 12 and will be located on the former Papa John’s Farm property just off New Cut Road in Millersville. It will be AACPS’ 14thcomprehensive high school and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) at @SevernRunAACPS.

Two Rivers Elementary School will serve students in prekindergarten through fifth grade and will be located on Conway Road in Gambrills. It will be AACPS’ 78th comprehensive elementary school and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) at @TwoRiversAACPS.

Both schools will establish other communications outlets in the near future.

