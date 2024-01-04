January 4, 2024
Seize the Spotlight: Audition for ‘The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee’ at Compass Rose Theater with Industry Pros Malek and Sandler!

Compass Rose Theater has announced upcoming auditions for the musical production, “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee.” With acclaimed industry professionals Tommy Malek serving as director/choreographer and Rachel Sandler as musical director, this promises to be a remarkable theatrical experience.

Here are the key details:

  • Inclusive Casting: Open to non-union performers, with a stipend for all selected participants. With roles available for individuals aged 16 to 60, this is an opportunity for diverse talent to take the stage.
  • Application Deadline: Interested individuals have until January 10, 2024, to submit their applications. Along with the application, a video reel is a mandatory component of the audition process.
  • Performance Details: “The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee” is scheduled to open on March 15 at the Compass Rose Theater in Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD.

For more detsails, please visit Compass Rose Theater’s Auditions Page. Alternatively, you can direct your inquiries via email to [email protected].

This is an outstanding opportunity to be part of a captivating production under the guidance of seasoned professionals.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
