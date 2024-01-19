Seeking Healthcare as a Veteran

Military service can be an incredibly taxing career path. Although there are many jobs in the military that do not put you in danger, many individuals return from military service with significant physical and emotional wounds.

As a military veteran, it can be difficult to re-integrate into society, and this challenge becomes an even bigger obstacle when you also have significant healthcare needs. Whether you have a service-related injury or are dealing with the natural process of aging, veterans deserve to be cared for as a way of thanking them for their service.

Perhaps you are a veteran of the armed forces, and you are not sure where to turn for your healthcare needs. Let’s take a look at some strategies to seek better healthcare as a veteran.

Enroll in the Veterans Health Administration

Healthcare can be a difficult subject for anyone to understand. There are many topics to try to comprehend, such as insurance, healthcare providers, choosing doctors, in-network versus out-of-network providers, copays, deductibles, and more. To avoid some of these complications, enrolling in the Veterans Health Administration could be the perfect solution for your healthcare needs. This vast network currently serves over 9 million enrolled military personnel and offers low-cost healthcare to meet the varied needs of its members. Due to your military service, you are eligible for this program and no matter where you live in the United States, there are likely nearby practices that are connected to the network and can serve your needs.

Mental Health Support in School

Many veterans choose to go back to school after their military service to pursue a degree in a specific field. Higher education comes with its own challenges, and combining that with the emotional toll of some types of military service can result in mental health struggles. If you are thinking about returning to school, then you may want to look at institutions that received millions of dollars for mental health initiatives. This funding from the Endeavor Foundation is designed to improve the student experience at these schools so they are supported mentally and emotionally during their studies. This would be incredibly helpful for veterans who are pursuing new degrees.

VA Disability Claims

One of the most important perks that is provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs is the disability benefits program. To be eligible for this program, you must have a service-related injury or illness that either started because of your service or was exacerbated during your time in the military. If you are deemed eligible for benefits, you will receive monthly tax-free payments that are dependent on the level of your disability. If, for some reason, your claim is denied by the VA, then you should seek out the best VA disability claim help before giving up. These payments could be crucial in helping you cover medical bills and personal expenses for a brighter financial future.

VA Mental Health Services

If you are not attending school or do not have access to mental health support, then you should turn to the VA mental health services that are available. Whether you are struggling with PTSD, grief, depression, anxiety, or even military sexual trauma, you can get the support you need quickly through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many former service members have gotten connected to this resource to address their mental health struggles, and the ability to talk things through with a professional could have a huge impact on your mindset.

Focus on Telehealth Services

The last few years have seen tremendous growth in the telehealth industry. Telehealth simply refers to healthcare that involves remote processes. A simple example of telehealth in action would be a virtual appointment with your doctor to do a basic checkup. They can ask you questions, talk through your physical condition, discuss any concerns, and even do a simple visual examination, all without you having to leave your home. This is an attractive option for veterans with numerous health issues so they do not have to keep going to healthcare appointments over and over again. Even if you do not have significant concerns, this strategy can ensure you are still receiving regular feedback from your doctors to maintain good health in the future.

Veterans Deserve The Best Care

Your military service proves that you are an honorable person. Though the country can never thank you enough for your service, it can play a role in making life a little easier for you. When you have healthcare needs, it is important to know what options are available to address them. Whether that involves enrolling in the VHA, seeking mental health support on campus as a student, filing a disability claim, connecting with mental health services through the VA, or learning about telehealth opportunities, you can prioritize your health with the right steps as a veteran of the US military.

