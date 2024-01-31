Save the Date: Hospice 45th Anniversary Celebration

Hospice of the Chesapeake will commemorate its historic tradition of hospice, support, and grief care with its 45th Anniversary Celebration from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at The Fluegel Alumni Center, 301 King George St., Annapolis, Maryland.

The evening will feature an open bar, silent auction, and a variety of food stations created by Main & Market. The program will include stories, milestones, and reflections from 45 years of caring for life in the community. The organization has become the largest independent not-for-profit hospice organization in Maryland and continues celebrating its status as a community-based healthcare leader. Since its beginnings with four patients in 1979, it now cares for more than 600 patients daily in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or [email protected]. For additional details, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/45th-anniversary.

