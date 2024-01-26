Police Searching for Annapolis Man After West Washington Street Shooting

The Annapolis Police are searching for a 35-year-old Annapolis man after a shooting left a cab driver injured yesterday morning.

On January 25, 2024, at 10:41 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of West Washington Street for a robbery report. Upon arrival, officers found a cab driver with injuries to the upper torso. The Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched for a shooting.

According to the police, the robbery turned out to be a verbal altercation that turned into a first-degree assault.

Police say that there is no remaining threat to the general public and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect, charging him with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

