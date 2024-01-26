Police Searching for Annapolis Man After West Washington Street Shooting

The Annapolis Police are searching for a 35-year-old Annapolis man after a shooting left a cab driver injured yesterday morning.
On January 25, 2024, at 10:41 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of West Washington Street for a robbery report. Upon arrival, officers found a cab driver with injuries to the upper torso. The Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched for a shooting.
According to the police, the robbery turned out to be a verbal altercation that turned into a first-degree assault.
Police say that there is no remaining threat to the general public and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect, charging him with attempted murder and aggravated assault.