January 29, 2024
Annapolis, US 42 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Pocket Yacht Company Adds NorthCoast Boats

Pocket Yacht Company, has recently expanded its range of offerings with the inclusion of NorthCoast boats. Known for their robust construction and outstanding performance in offshore saltwater fishing, NorthCoast boats align with Pocket Yacht Company’s dedication to delivering superior quality vessels.

These boats, specifically engineered for serious anglers, are constructed to endure the challenges of saltwater fishing. One of the standout features of NorthCoast boats is the 12-year hull warranty, ensuring long-term durability and reliability for users. The range includes models from 23 to 41 feet, catering to customers from Maryland to South Carolina.

Mark Schulstad, Owner and Managing Director of Pocket Yacht Company, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition. “Introducing NorthCoast boats to our lineup is a significant step towards fulfilling our mission to provide top-quality vessels tailored to the distinct requirements of the East Coast boating community. NorthCoast represents the pinnacle of fishing and boating excellence, supported by unparalleled durability,” said Schulstad.

The addition of NorthCoast boats not only broadens Pocket Yacht Company’s portfolio but also promises to enhance its clientele’s fishing and cruising experiences.

For detailed information about NorthCoast Fishing Boats and to view the models available, visit pocketyacht.com .

