January 28, 2024
Annapolis, US 43 F
Pittman Announces “Few of the Many” Award Winners

 County Executive Steuart Pittman, in partnership with the Caucus of African American Leaders, will honor ten individuals during the annual ‘Few of the Many’ Awards which takes place every year during Black History Month. The event recognizes a few of the many African American leaders who have contributed to making Anne Arundel County The Best Place – For All.

This year, ten residents will be recognized for their significant contributions to the community through the arts. The honorees represent various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, music, film, and cultural movement.

2024 honorees include:

  • Greta Chapin McGill
  • Tawny Chatmon
  • Nyia M. Curtis
  • Dr. Eric Edward Elston
  • Darin M. Gilliam
  • Larraine Jones
  • Knight Brothers Show
  • Bishop Antonio M. Palmer
  • Christian Smooth
  • Kojo Snowden

“Our county’s artists have played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural identity and enriching our community’s vibrancy,” said County Executive Pittman. “These talented individuals have inspired us with their creativity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to sharing their art with the world. We are honored to recognize their outstanding achievements.”

“This year’s theme, ‘African Americans and the Arts,’ is a testament to the profound impact that Black Americans have had on the cultural landscape of our nation,” added Carl Snowden Convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders. “From music to visual arts, Black artists have consistently pushed boundaries and inspired generations. We are thrilled to celebrate these honorees’ contributions to Anne Arundel County’s arts community.”

Since 2019, the County Executive’s Office and the Caucus of African American Leaders have partnered to host this special recognition to African American leaders in Anne Arundel County who have made a lasting impact. Over 100 community leaders have been honored in previous years, representing diverse fields such as healthcare, social activism, faith, music, law, philanthropy, judiciary, and elected office.

To celebrate this year’s honorees, an event will be held on February 4, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Maryland Hall in Annapolis. The program will feature a live art presentation by Comacell Brown, performances by county youth, and a musical selection from the stage play String Of Pearls by The Greater U Street Jazz Collective.

Members of the media and the public are invited to attend the ceremony and celebrate the accomplishments of these outstanding African American artists. For more information, visit aacounty.org/few-of-the-many.

