Panthers Serve. Annapolis High School Students Embark on a Month of Service

Annapolis High School is ushering in the new year with a unique initiative – Service Month! This January, the school is fostering a culture of giving back by engaging students in a variety of impactful activities.

The program kicks off with exciting field trips tailored for Signature program and interested students. On January 18th, participants will visit Eastport Elementary for a “Snowed In” Day, creating a fun and educational experience with elementary school students–pajamas are mandatory. On January 24th, another field trip is scheduled, focusing on service at Leveling the Playing Field and the Maryland Book Bank.

An essential aspect of Service Month is the introduction of students to the Service Learning Portal, providing a centralized platform for organizing and participating in service-oriented activities. To further cultivate a spirit of service, the school is hosting a Service Fair, where various school clubs and local organizations will showcase opportunities for students to engage in meaningful projects.

Keeping everyone in the loop, the students have created an interactive school-wide calendar. This calendar includes links to internal service opportunities, the Service Learning Portal, and “do at home” service activities, making it easy for students to stay involved.

Thanks to the support of the PTSA, Annapolis High School has been awarded a grant for materials needed for school-wide service projects, enhancing the impact of their collective efforts.

The partnerships formed during this month are a testament to the school’s commitment to community engagement. Collaborations include the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Eastport Elementary, Boys and Girls Club, Anne Arundel County Public Library, Girls on the Run, Leveling the Playing Field, Maryland Book Bank, and local businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and nursing homes.

Annapolis High School’s Service Month is not just a program; it’s an experience that empowers students to make a positive difference in their community year round. Through hands-on activities, meaningful partnerships, and a collaborative spirit, the school is sowing the seeds of service, fostering a generation of compassionate leaders.

Previous Article

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closiures for City of Annapolis

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

