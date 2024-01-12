January 12, 2024
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Stephen Lezinski Named VP at Barton & Loguidice Anne Arundel County Steps In to Help Battle Gun Violence in Eastport The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Buckley Declares State of Emergency, Grants Available to Businesses Oysters Today For a Better Bay
Local News

Oysters Today For a Better Bay

The “Oysters Today for a Better Bay” Leadership project, led by SPHS Seniors Galen Richardson and Jason Chang, have been working over the past three months to raise awareness regarding the dire situation facing the Chesapeake Bay. 

The Severna Park Leadership Institute is a 3-year commitment where accepted students learn how to be effective leaders. As the capstone project for this institute, students must lead a community service project that benefits Severna Park by partnering with a local organization and advocating for an issue facing the community.

The health of the Chesapeake Bay has declined drastically as a result of human activity throughout the watershed. This has notably led to a decrease in the oyster population, which is necessary for filtering the Bay’s waters. In recent years, several non-profit organizations have begun working to restore the oyster population and the health of the Bay; however, current efforts are far from sufficient.

The duo has worked to host several notable events, including a fundraiser night at McGarvey’s, oyster gardening with Arundel Rivers, and an upcoming advocacy event that will take place at Severna Park High School. The project has been a resounding success, with over $300 being raised for Oyster Recovery Partnership and awareness of the issue being spread throughout the community.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Preparing for Another Storm This Weekend

 Next Article

Buckley Declares State of Emergency, Grants Available to Businesses

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu