The “Oysters Today for a Better Bay” Leadership project, led by SPHS Seniors Galen Richardson and Jason Chang, have been working over the past three months to raise awareness regarding the dire situation facing the Chesapeake Bay.

The Severna Park Leadership Institute is a 3-year commitment where accepted students learn how to be effective leaders. As the capstone project for this institute, students must lead a community service project that benefits Severna Park by partnering with a local organization and advocating for an issue facing the community.

The health of the Chesapeake Bay has declined drastically as a result of human activity throughout the watershed. This has notably led to a decrease in the oyster population, which is necessary for filtering the Bay’s waters. In recent years, several non-profit organizations have begun working to restore the oyster population and the health of the Bay; however, current efforts are far from sufficient.

The duo has worked to host several notable events, including a fundraiser night at McGarvey’s, oyster gardening with Arundel Rivers, and an upcoming advocacy event that will take place at Severna Park High School. The project has been a resounding success, with over $300 being raised for Oyster Recovery Partnership and awareness of the issue being spread throughout the community.

