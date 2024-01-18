Mission BBQ to Close Historic Annapolis Location

Mission BBQ, a restaurant chain known for its patriotic theme and dedication to honoring veterans and first responders, has made the decision to close its City Dock location in historic Annapolis, MD. The final day of operation will be Saturday, January 20m 2024.

While there has been no official statement from corporate headquarters regarding the closure, Eye On Annapolis has confirmed that the location will be closing; and also learned that management is actively assisting employees who may not be able to relocate to another restaurant.

Mission BBQ, opened their first store on September 11, 2011 in Glen Burnie as a salute to the victims of 911. The chain was founded by Bill Kraus, a former Under Armour executive and Steve Newton, a former Outback (food) executive. The chain currently has 134 restaurants

The City Dock location is housed in the former Stevens Hardware store, which has been a staple of the City Dock landscape for decades. The building dates back to 1870 when it was opened as a General Store, but by the 1920s, the focus was on hardware. Only three families had owned the building (and all operated it as a hardware store); and the Stevens family decided to close the store in December 2012. The family still owns the building. Mission BBQ opened this location in June of 2016.

The Annapolis Town Center location in Parole will remain open, continuing to serve their signature barbecue dishes with a side of patriotism.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

