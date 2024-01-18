January 18, 2024
Annapolis, US 20 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Mission BBQ to Close Historic Annapolis Location Daily News Brief | January 18, 2024 5 Eligibility Requirements to File for a VA Home Loan Man Stabbed After Being Invited Into Apartment to Escape Cold 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House
Life In The Area

Mission BBQ to Close Historic Annapolis Location

Mission BBQ, a restaurant chain known for its patriotic theme and dedication to honoring veterans and first responders, has made the decision to close its City Dock location in historic Annapolis, MD. The final day of operation will be Saturday, January 20m 2024.

While there has been no official statement from corporate headquarters regarding the closure, Eye On Annapolis has confirmed that the location will be closing; and also learned that management is actively assisting employees who may not be able to relocate to another restaurant.

Mission BBQ, opened their first store on September 11, 2011 in Glen Burnie as a salute to the victims of 911. The chain was founded by Bill Kraus, a former Under Armour executive and Steve Newton, a former Outback (food) executive. The chain currently has 134 restaurants

The City Dock location is housed in the former Stevens Hardware store, which has been a staple of the City Dock landscape for decades. The building dates back to 1870 when it was opened as a General Store, but by the 1920s, the focus was on hardware. Only three families had owned the building (and all operated it as a hardware store); and the Stevens family decided to close the store in December 2012. The family still owns the building. Mission BBQ opened this location in June of 2016.

The Annapolis Town Center location in Parole will remain open, continuing to serve their signature barbecue dishes with a side of patriotism.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | January 18, 2024

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu