January 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 38 F
Local News

Midshipman Dies While on Break in Mississippi

The U.S. Naval Academy confirmed the passing of Midshipman First Class. Mason Halsey, 22, during holiday leave in Mississippi.

The circumstances of his death are under investigation, as stated in a social media post by the Academy.

Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, acting superintendent, expressed condolences on behalf of the Naval Academy community.

Halsey, a Gulfport resident and political science major in the 5th Company, was also a dedicated member of the coed cheer team. Recognized for his passion in mentoring new members, Halsey’s contributions extended beyond the cheer season.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Gulfport’s Riemann Family Funeral Home.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

