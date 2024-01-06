Midshipman Dies While on Break in Mississippi

The U.S. Naval Academy confirmed the passing of Midshipman First Class. Mason Halsey, 22, during holiday leave in Mississippi.

The circumstances of his death are under investigation, as stated in a social media post by the Academy.

Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, acting superintendent, expressed condolences on behalf of the Naval Academy community.

Halsey, a Gulfport resident and political science major in the 5th Company, was also a dedicated member of the coed cheer team. Recognized for his passion in mentoring new members, Halsey’s contributions extended beyond the cheer season.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Gulfport’s Riemann Family Funeral Home.

