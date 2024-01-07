January 7, 2024
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closiures for City of Annapolis

Annapolis City government offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2024, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. 

“Dr. King taught us all how to use our differences to promote peace,” said Mayor Buckley. “I encourage all to use the holiday as a time to reflect and, if we are able, engage in service to our community through volunteerism.”

BUS SERVICE

  • Annapolis Transit will operate on a Sunday Service Schedule (Purple, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; State Shuttle, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.). For more information on transit schedules, visit https://www.annapolis.gov/185/Bus-Routes-Schedules.
  • The downtown “magenta” shuttle will operate on a regular schedule, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

REFUSE AND RECYCLING

  • Please note that curbside recycling and refuse collection WILL NOT be affected

ANNAPOLIS RECREATION AND PARKS

  • The Stanton Center will be closed.
  •  The Pip Moyer Recreation Center (PMRC) will operate on a regular schedule, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Please note: the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, traditionally held in January, was permanently moved to April in 2019.

