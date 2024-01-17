Man Stabbed After Being Invited Into Apartment to Escape Cold

In Glen Burnie on January 16, 2024, at around 8:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Secluded Post Circle in response to an assault. The victim, a 37-year-old male, had been stabbed by an unidentified assailant.

According to the investigation, the incident unfolded when several individuals, including the victim, had been invited by the sole resident of the apartment to spend the night to escape the cold weather. In the morning, a disturbance erupted, and police found that the victim had been stabbed by one of the overnight guests.

Before the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect and a few others had fled the apartment. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The case is currently under investigation and authorities urge anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 410-222-6145.

