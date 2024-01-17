January 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 22 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
5 Eligibility Requirements to File for a VA Home Loan Man Stabbed After Being Invited Into Apartment to Escape Cold 18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House Leadership Transition at The Light House: Heather Cassity Resigns, Jenny Crawford to Leas as Interim Director EXOS@Google’ Director of Community to Keynote at Junior League of Annapolis Event
Local News

Man Stabbed After Being Invited Into Apartment to Escape Cold

In Glen Burnie on January 16, 2024, at around 8:20 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Secluded Post Circle in response to an assault. The victim, a 37-year-old male, had been stabbed by an unidentified assailant.

According to the investigation, the incident unfolded when several individuals, including the victim, had been invited by the sole resident of the apartment to spend the night to escape the cold weather. In the morning, a disturbance erupted, and police found that the victim had been stabbed by one of the overnight guests.

Before the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect and a few others had fled the apartment. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The case is currently under investigation and authorities urge anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 410-222-6145.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

18th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch for the Light House

 Next Article

5 Eligibility Requirements to File for a VA Home Loan

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu