Man Sentenced to Life for Killing of his Mother in Tracy’s Landing in 2021

An Anne Arundel County judge on Thursday sentenced 26-year-old Andrew Beavers to Life in Prison for the first-degree murder of his mother at their Tracy’s Landing home in 2021, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced. He was also sentenced to three years for a Weapons Offense, which will be served concurrently.

Beavers had originally filed a Not Criminally Responsible Plea, claiming that he could not appreciate the criminality of his actions or control his contact due to a mental disorder.

“Despite having love and support, this defendant had assaulted his mother in the past and then ultimately ended her life,” Leitess said. “His mother provided him with a place to live, a vehicle to drive, and only wanted the best for her son. This sentence holds him accountable for his actions and provides justice for Juanita’s family and loved ones.” 

On July 25, 2021, Anne Arundel County police responded to the 6300 block of Genoa Road in Tracy’s Landing at about 3:30 p.m. for a report that a man found blood inside the home of his girlfriend, Juanita Koilpillai, an accomplished cybersecurity executive. 

While searching the home, police found blood in the master bedroom leading to outside the residence. Police followed the trail and located Koilpillai’s body in a marshy area of the property, covered in grass and other debris. The Chief Medical Examiner found Koilpillai died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. In total, Koilpillai suffered 65 defense wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds. 

A witness told investigators Koilpillai had an adult son, Andrew Beavers, who had assaulted her in the past. Beavers, who was known to frequently drive his mother’s car, was missing along with the vehicle. 

On July 26, 2021, police located Beavers and the vehicle in Virginia. Beavers had a fresh laceration to his hand, which was still bleeding. He offered no explanation for the injury. 

Days later, DNA results showed a mixture of blood found on the suspected murder weapon was that of the victim and her son.

Following a week-long court trial in August 2023, the Honorable Stacy McCormack found Beavers guilty of First-Degree Murder and Weapons Offenses. Days later, the judge found him criminally responsible for the killing.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
