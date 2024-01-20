January 20, 2024
Magical and Whimsical: Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

The Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) is ready to enchant audiences of all ages with a magical and whimsical production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” What makes this performance truly special is that it will be entirely performed by a talented cast of children aged 12 to 18. Get ready to be transported into the captivating world of Shakespearean comedy!

A Unique Adaptation

This rendition of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” promises a fresh and delightful perspective on Shakespeare’s classic work. The timeless tale of love, mischief, and transformation will come to life through the eyes and voices of the young performers. The production serves as a testament to the boundless creativity and enthusiasm of children.

Date: February 2 – 18, 2024
 
Time:  7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.  &  4 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. ASL and sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, February 10th at 11:00 a.m.
 
Location: Children’s Theatre of Annapolis, 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis, MD 21409

A Night of Enchantment

Audiences attending this production can anticipate an evening filled with laughter, wonder, and a touch of magic. The talented young actors will bring iconic characters like Puck, Oberon, Titania, Hermia, and Lysander to life. The imaginative direction and vibrant costumes will transport you into the enchanting realm of a fairy-filled forest, where love takes unexpected turns, and dreams come true.

Celebrating Young Talent

Ally Tierney, the visionary director behind this captivating production, expressed pride in the dedication and talent displayed by the young performers. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a celebration of the magic that unfolds when children embrace the world of Shakespeare and storytelling. It serves as a testament to their creativity, teamwork, and the transformative power of the arts.

Supporting the Arts

This family-friendly production is not only an entertaining experience but also an opportunity to support and celebrate the performing arts within our community. It’s a chance for families, friends, and theater enthusiasts to witness the incredible talent that resides within the young stars of the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis.

For more information, including tickets , please visit www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org

