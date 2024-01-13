January 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Londontowne Symphony Orchestra to Present ” An Armed Forces Salute” Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Curiosity Lab After Fire, Light House Undergoing Repairs, Some Services Restored NFL Playoffs Ahead: Here’s What Happened In The Most Important Fixtures Of Week 18 Leadership Anne Arundel Launches Podcast 
Life In The Area

Londontowne Symphony Orchestra to Present ” An Armed Forces Salute”

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s “An Armed Forces Salute!” will honor the contribution active duty and veteran military members make to our country. The rousing program of patriotic music includes: Armed Forces -The Pride of America!, Variants of the Navy Hymn, American Salute, America the Beautiful, Band of Brothers Suite, Stars and Stripes Forever, God Bless America, God Bless the USA, Rise Up, Esprit the Corps, and more.

As a special treat vocalist Parijita Bartola will open the concert singing the Star Spangled Banner. Ms. Bartola is an 18-year-old singer/songwriter who was the first Nepali American on Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” on team John Legend. She grew up in Severna Park graduating from Severna Park High school and performed the national anthem at Governor Wes Moore’s inauguration. 

Major General Andrew Davis, USMC (ret.) will set the tone of the concert with a personal reflection on the contributions and sacrifices of our military members. He retired from the Marine Corps in 2008 after a 38-year military career including tours in three wars. Margaret Bergen Davis, recently retired from the Blue Star Families, will address the vital contributions of service members’ families. 

The Orchestra is conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. As the Music Director/Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra and a frequent guest conductor on the national and international scene, Dr. Binneweg repeatedly captures audiences with her enthusiasm and passion for music. Putting her musicians in the spotlight, she brings out the best in them. Dr. Binneweg’s programs and performances are alluring, engaging and attract audiences of all ages, particularly making classical repertoire appealing to all audiences.

This concert will feature two guest conductors, Commander Diane E. Nichols, USN; and Gregory Pascuzzi. 

Tickets for the “An Armed Forces Salute!” concert are just $25 – and free for students of all ages. With a military ID, veterans and active duty service members will be admitted free. 

Tickets are available here!

Learn more about the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, visit their website at https://www.lso-music.org

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Curiosity Lab

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu