Londontowne Symphony Orchestra to Present ” An Armed Forces Salute”

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s “An Armed Forces Salute!” will honor the contribution active duty and veteran military members make to our country. The rousing program of patriotic music includes: Armed Forces -The Pride of America!, Variants of the Navy Hymn, American Salute, America the Beautiful, Band of Brothers Suite, Stars and Stripes Forever, God Bless America, God Bless the USA, Rise Up, Esprit the Corps, and more.

As a special treat vocalist Parijita Bartola will open the concert singing the Star Spangled Banner. Ms. Bartola is an 18-year-old singer/songwriter who was the first Nepali American on Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” on team John Legend. She grew up in Severna Park graduating from Severna Park High school and performed the national anthem at Governor Wes Moore’s inauguration.

Major General Andrew Davis, USMC (ret.) will set the tone of the concert with a personal reflection on the contributions and sacrifices of our military members. He retired from the Marine Corps in 2008 after a 38-year military career including tours in three wars. Margaret Bergen Davis, recently retired from the Blue Star Families, will address the vital contributions of service members’ families.

The Orchestra is conducted by Dr. Anna Binneweg. As the Music Director/Conductor of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra and a frequent guest conductor on the national and international scene, Dr. Binneweg repeatedly captures audiences with her enthusiasm and passion for music. Putting her musicians in the spotlight, she brings out the best in them. Dr. Binneweg’s programs and performances are alluring, engaging and attract audiences of all ages, particularly making classical repertoire appealing to all audiences.

This concert will feature two guest conductors, Commander Diane E. Nichols, USN; and Gregory Pascuzzi.

Tickets for the “An Armed Forces Salute!” concert are just $25 – and free for students of all ages. With a military ID, veterans and active duty service members will be admitted free.

Tickets are available here!

Learn more about the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra, visit their website at https://www.lso-music.org.

