Local Business Spotlight: Third Eye Comics – Expanding Again


Every time I turn around, it seems like Third Eye Comics and their sister store, Third Eye Games & Hobbies (right next door), are growing. And they are doing it again with the addition of Third Eye Music and Video opening on January 21st. And along the way, they snuck in an opening of yet another store–Third Eye Bargains and Finds!

With growth like this, you need help. Today, we speak with Steve Anderson (the owner and founder, but just a little) and two key members of his team– Karolyn Garcia (Chief Operating Officer) and Emma Longfellow (Chief Marketing Officer) to talk about how it all works and what the future holds for the Annapolis based store with an ambition to be Disneyworld for nerds!

If you struggle to find a gift for someone (not just your nerd friends, but anyone), swing by Third Eye, and I am sure you’ll find something.

Have a listen!

Close Menu