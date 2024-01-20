Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Doula Collective

Death. Few people like to talk about it because it is scary, uncomfortable, and unknown. It does not have to be that way, and today, Teri Jacobson from the Maryland Doula Collective tells us why!

Teri is an End of Life Doula who will help guide someone through the process of dying. She will help guide the family and loved ones through the process of dying. And it is all done with education, compassion, and humility.

Today we discuss what it is that a Doula does, the different types of dynamics present in dying, and when to enlist the help of an EOL Doula (that answer surprised me).

Together with Hospice (they actually work with Hospice of the Chesapeake), a Doula can put dying into a beautiful perspective. This was a fascinating conversation!

Have a listen!

NOTE: We recorded this at Bean Rush Cafe, and there is some background noise, and at five points, there is some unknown electrical interference–just so you know!

