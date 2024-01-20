January 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 25 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
State Park Advocacy Group Awards Grants for Two Anne Arundel County Projects Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Doula Collective Magical and Whimsical: Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Unlocking Online Freedom: The Power of Free VPN Services Seeking Healthcare as a Veteran
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Doula Collective

Death. Few people like to talk about it because it is scary, uncomfortable, and unknown. It does not have to be that way, and today, Teri Jacobson from the Maryland Doula Collective tells us why!

Teri is an End of Life Doula who will help guide someone through the process of dying. She will help guide the family and loved ones through the process of dying. And it is all done with education, compassion, and humility.

Today we discuss what it is that a Doula does, the different types of dynamics present in dying, and when to enlist the help of an EOL Doula (that answer surprised me).

Together with Hospice (they actually work with Hospice of the Chesapeake), a Doula can put dying into a beautiful perspective. This was a fascinating conversation!

Have a listen!

NOTE: We recorded this at Bean Rush Cafe, and there is some background noise, and at five points, there is some unknown electrical interference–just so you know!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Magical and Whimsical: Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

 Next Article

State Park Advocacy Group Awards Grants for Two Anne Arundel County Projects

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu