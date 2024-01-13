January 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Londontowne Symphony Orchestra to Present ” An Armed Forces Salute” Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Curiosity Lab After Fire, Light House Undergoing Repairs, Some Services Restored NFL Playoffs Ahead: Here’s What Happened In The Most Important Fixtures Of Week 18 Leadership Anne Arundel Launches Podcast 
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Curiosity Lab

Roman Hardgrave has three kids and had a dream. Last year, we spoke to Roman about this crazy idea of opening a new school in the area. He only had an idea–no staff, no location, and no students. That has all changed and  Maryland Curiosity Lab is up and running in Arnold at Gloria Dei! Lutheran Church on College Parkway!

To be honest, last year, I was not terribly sure what type of school it was going to turn out to be; but this year, all that has changed. As we know, students all learn a bit differently and Maryland Curiosity Lab empowers students to learn in the manner and at the pace they want. They are accountable to one another and have a lot of freedom to structure their day as it best fits them. And they do amazing field trips every Friday!

Today, we talk with Roman about the school in detail and then take a tour. My kids are adults now, but if I had some younger children, I’d definitely check out Maryland Curiosity Lab. Granted, it is not the school for everyone; but for the right students and families, it is an amazing experience!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

After Fire, Light House Undergoing Repairs, Some Services Restored

 Next Article

Londontowne Symphony Orchestra to Present ” An Armed Forces Salute”

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu