Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Curiosity Lab

Roman Hardgrave has three kids and had a dream. Last year, we spoke to Roman about this crazy idea of opening a new school in the area. He only had an idea–no staff, no location, and no students. That has all changed and Maryland Curiosity Lab is up and running in Arnold at Gloria Dei! Lutheran Church on College Parkway!

To be honest, last year, I was not terribly sure what type of school it was going to turn out to be; but this year, all that has changed. As we know, students all learn a bit differently and Maryland Curiosity Lab empowers students to learn in the manner and at the pace they want. They are accountable to one another and have a lot of freedom to structure their day as it best fits them. And they do amazing field trips every Friday!

Today, we talk with Roman about the school in detail and then take a tour. My kids are adults now, but if I had some younger children, I’d definitely check out Maryland Curiosity Lab. Granted, it is not the school for everyone; but for the right students and families, it is an amazing experience!

