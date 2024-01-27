Local Business Spotlight: Made +

Do you know that there is a shoemaking manufacturer in Annapolis? Well, there is, and today I sat down with Alan Guyan, its founder, to uncover the story of Made +.

Alan is no stranger to the shoe business, having spent many years at Under Armour. However, as he looked to a new challenge, a vision for his future emerged in Annapolis with locally made, sustainable, quality lifestyle shoes with a nod to the Annapolis lifestyle.

Made+ spent three years setting up shop and developing a plan and are now shipping shoes from their office/factory on Admiral Cochrane Drive. The shoes are incredibly comfortable ( I bought a pair) and attractive. The key is that they are custom-made to your foot in design and style. Green shoes (like mine)? No problem! Graffiti pattern? Yup! Need a shoe that plays homage to the Ravens, Orioles, Midshipment, or Terps? Got that too! You can even design a kaleidoscope of a shoe unique to you!

And there are growth plans. Coming soon, you will see a running shoe (currently, they only make one model), a mobile shop at local and regional events, and down the road, some brick-and-mortar stores.

Looking for something unique? Here’s your answer: Made+ right here in Annapolis.

