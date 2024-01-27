January 27, 2024
Annapolis, US 50 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Banneker-Douglass Museum Celebrating Black History Month Unveil Unlimited Editing Possibilities With CapCut Online Image Editor Uptown Cheapskate Closing at Festival at Riva, New Location Planned 10 AACPS Dancers Earn All-State Honors Bay Bridge Finally Open After Multi-Vehicle Crash Closed Westbound Span for Nearly Six Hours
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Made +

Do you know that there is a shoemaking manufacturer in Annapolis? Well, there is, and today I sat down with Alan Guyan, its founder, to uncover the story of Made +.

Alan is no stranger to the shoe business, having spent many years at Under Armour. However, as he looked to a new challenge, a vision for his future emerged in Annapolis with locally made, sustainable, quality lifestyle shoes with a nod to the Annapolis lifestyle.

Made+ spent three years setting up shop and developing a plan and are now shipping shoes from their office/factory on Admiral Cochrane Drive. The shoes are incredibly comfortable ( I bought a pair) and attractive. The key is that they are custom-made to your foot in design and style. Green shoes (like mine)? No problem! Graffiti pattern? Yup! Need a shoe that plays homage to the Ravens, Orioles, Midshipment, or Terps? Got that too! You can even design a kaleidoscope of a shoe unique to you!

And there are growth plans. Coming soon, you will see a running shoe (currently, they only make one model), a mobile shop at local and regional events, and down the road, some brick-and-mortar stores.

Looking for something unique? Here’s your answer: Made+ right here in Annapolis.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Here’s What’s Ahead for Annapolis in 2040

 Next Article

Leadership Maryland Launches New Program to Foster Rising Leaders

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu