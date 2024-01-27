January 27, 2024
Leadership Maryland Launches New Program to Foster Rising Leaders

Leadership Maryland, a renowned nonprofit focused on professional development, has recently introduced its Emerging Leader Program, aiming to nurture the next generation of leaders within various sectors across Maryland. This initiative targets high-potential employees at mid-level or above, across public, private, government, educational, and nonprofit sectors, who are on the path to higher organizational roles and keen to refine their leadership abilities. The program is currently accepting applications for its inaugural class until February 26, 2024, with the selection of 30 participants for the Class of 2024 set to be announced in early April.

The organization has been a pivotal force in the state for 30 years, primarily known for its executive professional development program catering to senior-level leaders. The introduction of the Emerging Leader Program marks an expansion of Leadership Maryland’s efforts, opening opportunities for a wider range of professionals to engage with the organization.

The Emerging Leader Program will span six months and include monthly day-long sessions. These sessions will feature interactive training and panel discussions with state leaders as guest speakers. The curriculum is designed to enhance participants’ self-awareness and equip them with the necessary skills and tools to become more adaptive, inclusive, strategic, and impactful leaders. Additionally, participants will have the option to receive mentorship from experienced alumni of Leadership Maryland.

David Fike, President and CEO of Leadership Maryland and a 2016 alumnus, highlighted the high demand for the organization’s flagship Executive Program over the past three decades. He emphasized that the Emerging Leader Program is a response to this demand, catering specifically to professionals aspiring to develop their leadership skills further.

The program is open to individuals actively progressing in their careers and community involvement, seeking to strengthen their leadership in both areas. Leadership Maryland aims to ensure diversity in the selected class, including a variety of geographic locations, professions, ethnicities, ages, and genders.

Interested candidates must submit their completed application packages and registration fees to Leadership Maryland by 5:00 p.m. on February 26, 2024, to be considered for the program.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu