Leadership Anne Arundel Launches Podcast 

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, is launching a podcast, “LAA: On Leadership.” The first episode releases on January 15 and can be heard wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc.).

“We are thrilled to announce we’re making a big leap into the future of our organization with another way to engage with our community via podcasting,” says Kris Shock, President & CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel. “The series features leaders from various industries in Anne Arundel County providing a pulse on what makes resourceful, informed, and proactive leaders, and how we can come together to create a more vibrant county.”

Hosts, LAA Board Chair, Derek Matthews and LAA President & CEO, Kris Valerio Shock spark the conversations. Listeners can tune into the podcast, “LAA: On Leadership,” each month for an interesting line up of local business leaders, community organizers, nonprofit directors, and neighborhood activists. The limited series podcast launch coincides with LAA’s 30-year anniversary. M&T Bank is the premier sponsor of LAA’s podcast series. The Media Arts Hub at Maryland Hall is partnering with LAA to provide recording studio support along with support from John Frenaye (FLG21), publisher of Eye on Annapolis.

