January 11, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Junior League Hosting Two DEI Workshops for Businesses and Non-Profits

The Junior League of Annapolis is hosting two free workshops to build a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive culture in nonprofit organizations and the business community, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County.

The workshops will be led by Karen Bond, a recognized leader in organizational development, training, and change management, with over 20 years of experience in management consulting and leadership across the non-profit sector. She brings experience in helping organizations link strategy, structure, leadership, and talent to fulfill their mission objectives. Karen’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) experience and her training background also support clients on their own DEI journeys.

“We are excited to have Karen Bond facilitate these sessions,” said Ellen Shiery, ALIGN Manager of the Junior League of Annapolis.  “Her unique talent for creating psychological safety will inspire participants to take meaningful action and create more inclusive work and volunteer environments.”

Participants will learn how to design environments that foster a sense of belonging in each of the sessions and learn how to move from cautious to courageous when leading a conversation through the lens of building a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive culture. Sessions include:

  • How to Keep Employees, Volunteers & Board Members: Examining Retention Through the Lens of Belonging. January 25, 10:00am-12:30pm at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park. (Registration Link)
  • Ouch/Oops: Addressing & Acknowledging Microaggressions Through the Lens of Belonging. February 21, 10:00am -12:30pm at AND Creative Studio in Annapolis.  (Registration link)

In 2022, the Junior League of Annapolis started these workshop sessions by forming the Annapolis Leadership Initiative for Growth and Networking (ALIGN). Since 2022, these workshops have trained leaders from more than 56 local organizations who, in turn, served over ten thousand members of the local community and over twenty thousand across the state of Maryland. Now in its third year, the Junior League of Annapolis aims to train an additional 100 community members from organizations across Anne Arundel County and surrounding counties. 

“Each year, we work to provide our members and the community with opportunities to build our community and its leaders,” said Michele Myers, President of the Junior League of Annapolis. “As an all-volunteer organization, grant funding helps us provide free educational programs that offer an in-depth exposure to various educational topics.”

Register for each free workshop at www.jlannpolis.org. Lunch from Light House Bistro (a social enterprise in Annapolis, Maryland giving people with employment barriers the opportunity to learn while developing a resume and earning a living wage) will be provided to all attendees registered for this event. Space is limited, and participants must register in advance to attend.

