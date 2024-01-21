January 21, 2024
Jimmy John’s on Main Street Closes Doors Permanently

Downtown Annapolis has lost another dining option as the Jimmy John’s store on Main Street has permanently closed its doors. This marks the third restaurant closure in recent weeks, following the shuttering of Mission BBQ and Flamant.

The Main Street Jimmy John’s, known for its speedy sandwich service, has been a popular choice for locals and visitors alike. While it’s a loss for the downtown dining scene, the sandwich chain still maintains another location in the Annapolis Town Center as did Mission BBQ.

