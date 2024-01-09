Jared Littmann Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Annapolis

Jared Littmann, co-owner of K&B True Value, former Alderman for Ward 5, and a prominent figure in the Annapolis community, officially announced his candidacy for Mayor of Annapolis.

Originally from Wayne, New Jersey, Littmann explains that his father’s teachings on hard work and fiscal prudence and his mother’s commitment to public education laid the foundation for his future endeavors. Jared earned an Environmental Engineering degree from Washington University in St. Louis and a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law.

After practicing law for seven years, including a clerkship for Circuit Court Judge Ann Harrington and working in the County Attorney’s Office for Montgomery County, Littmann shifted careers in 2004 to join his in-laws’ hardware store, K&B True Value. In 2007, he and his wife, Marlene Niefeld, purchased the business, emphasizing environmental sustainability and becoming the first and only Annapolis business to generate all its electricity through solar panels. Throughout his hardware store career, Jared co-founded a liquidation hardware business, served as a corporate director and Board Chair of the True Value Company, and was elected Alderman for Ward 5 in Annapolis. Marlene, a native Annapolitan, and Jared have lived in the City since 2010 and have two children, Isabel and Zach.

Campaign Platforms:

Resilience:

Jared advocates for a resilient Annapolis, emphasizing the need to prevent and address crime, ensure affordable and workforce housing, and build communities equipped to face climate change impacts with a focus on equity and justice.

Responsiveness:

A key pillar of Jared’s campaign is fostering a responsive City government that reacts quickly and positively. He envisions a culture of ‘getting to yes’ and prioritizing customer service, ensuring timely responses for residents and businesses alike.

Efficiency:

Jared aims to bring efficiency to Annapolis by achieving maximum productivity with minimum expense. His vision includes fiscal responsibility, strategic planning, leveraging technology like AI or machine learning, and fostering partnerships with various entities for the city’s benefit.

Kickoff Event

Liuttmann will host a campaign kickoff event on Tuesday, January 23rd from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center in Annapolis. To attend, please RSVP here!

The Annapolis City Election is not until November 4, 2025.

