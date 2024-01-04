January 4, 2024
InGrano Makes it Official. Taking Over Flamant Space in West Annapolis

InGrano has unveiled its latest venture, “InGrano, Restaurant + Events,” as it takes the reins from the Flamant restaurant in West Annapolis. This transition is set to unfold in the coming weeks, marking yet another improvement in fine dining for the vibrant culinary scene of West Annapolis.

InGrano is committed to preserving the charm and warmth that made the space a cherished part of West Annapolis. Importantly, many familiar faces from the Flamant staff will continue to be integral members of the InGrano staff.

The new restaurant aims to bring its unique touch to the dining landscape. Drawing inspiration from Italy, Japan, Spain, Greece, and beyond, InGrano’s menu promises an elevated, global dining experience. Innovative dishes, a commitment to excellence, and a strong connection to local farms and communities will remain at the heart of InGrano’s culinary philosophy.

If you’ve been to our supper clubs, wine dinners, or even had us cater a dinner event, you know fine dining is an arena we’ve been eager to get into. The idea behind this new restaurant is to take the essence of InGrano-innovative dishes, a commitment to excellence, and a connection to the local farms and community-and place it at the forefront of an elevated, global dinner experience. The menu draws influence from Italy, Japan, Spain, Greece, and more. The cuisine will reflect the best of each culture, with elevated, contemporary techniques to make each dish memorable. We want this to be a spot you take family, friends, or just head to on Monday nights when you are craving the yellowfin cannoli.

InGrano – Facebook

In a Facebook Post, InGrano shared that they will be open on Mondays and they will have a yellowfin cannoli!

Stay tuned!

