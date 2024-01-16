January 16, 2024
Annapolis, US 24 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Hinckley Yacht Service to Expand Presence in Annapolis

Hinckley Yacht Services has set the standard for every aspect of the yachting world since its inception in Southwest Harbor, Maine in 1928, and that applies to yacht service and storage at a time when there is a shortage in yacht storage space both nationally and regionally.

“There are a lot of new boat owners coming out of the COVID recreational boom,” says Mark Mowl, the GM of the Chesapeake Service Centers in Annapolis and Easton, MD.  “Even before COVID we knew winter storage space in the area was getting scarce, so we planned to expand our space to meet what we knew would be increased demand.”

Hinckley can offer both indoor and outdoor storage between its two service centers in the area, with Annapolis offering 90 outdoor spots, and Easton offering over 75,000 square feet of indoor storage between two separate buildings.

“The Chesapeake region is very important to us,” says Geoff Berger, CEO of the Hinckley Company.  “Expanding storage capacity is just one of the things we plan to do in the area to improve customer experience in 2024.”

Berger points out that Hinckley owners and other storage and service customers tend to take better care of their boats, and that the company further supports this through its extensive network of service centers and its yacht brokerage network up and down the east coast.  COVID brought on a surge of yacht owners spending even more time on the water, which led to a dramatic increase in demand for everything yacht harbors do.  The Hinckley service centers guarantee Hinckley owners and customers premium service and storage in multiple locations.

“Our clients want the freedom of ownership with the benefits of a luxury club experience,” says Geoff Berger, CEO of The Hinckley Company.  “The number of current Hinckley owners who start with one yacht and within a few years come back to us to upgrade to something else is significant.  This is the case because most Hinckley’s maintain their value over the long haul.”

The Chesapeake region serve a wide slice of the mid-Atlantic, with clients coming from as far north as New Jersey, and as far south as North Carolina and Virginia Beach.  Hinckley is the only yard in the region that offers everything in one location: in house carpentry, electronics, painting, and upholstery.  

“We have the best team of marine professionals in the industry working in all our departments, and many have been here 20 years or more,” says Mowl.  “Every service center in our network features the ‘A team’ of the industry.”

The added value of the service centers is that they are not only for Hinckley owners – owners of other similar yachts can essentially “join the club” and experience the same private club perks and high level of service that Hinckley owners enjoy.

“The service centers in the Chesapeake region and up and down the east coast brings Hinckley values and standards to owners of other high-quality yachts,” said Geoff Berger.  “Some of these customers have been known to trade in their boats and come over to a Hinckley after enjoying the service centers for a while!”

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

