January 10, 2024
Health Department Closes Pasadena Waterway Due to Sewage Spill

 The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has issued an emergency closing for the headwaters of Cox Creek to the end of Carvel Beach Road due to a sewage spill. The affected recreational waters are closed to all direct water contact activities. The emergency closing will remain in effect for one week.

The Department of Health posted closure signs to let the public know about the closing. People coming in contact with the affected water are advised to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed. 

For more information about the closing, call the Department of Health’s Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7999.

Severna Park Students “Seize the Day”

Eastport Library Hosts First-Ever Chili Cook-Off Event

