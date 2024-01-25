January 25, 2024
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Most Watched Casino Streamers on Twitch for Last Year Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know! Annapolis Home Owners Expo With Hilton Carter TONIGHT: Winter Lecture Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 23rd
Life In The Area

Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know!

Graduating seniors at 13 county high schools will once again receive their diplomas at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills this spring, with ceremonies at seven other schools scheduled at other venues, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell announced today.

The ceremonies at Live! are part of an ongoing partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides a state-of-the-art venue free of charge and enables AACPS to stream those ceremonies live. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 3, 2024, through June 7, 2024.

Graduating seniors at Meade High School will be the first class to walk across the Live! stage this year, with that school’s ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 3. Severna Park High School will cap things off at Live! with a 1:30 p.m. ceremony on Friday, June 7.

The schedule of graduations at the Live! Event Center is as follows:

  • Monday, June 3
    • Meade High School, 9 a.m.
    • Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m.
    • Arundel High School, 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 4
    • North County High School, 9 a.m.
    • Chesapeake High School, 1:30 p.m.
    • Crofton High School, 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 5
    • South River High School, 9 a.m.
    • Southern High School, 1:30 p.m.
    • Annapolis High School, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 6
    • Broadneck High School, 9 a.m.
    • Glen Burnie High School, 1:30 p.m.
  • Friday, June 7
    • Old Mill High School, 9 a.m.
    • Severna Park High School, 1:30 p.m.

Ceremonies for several other schools will be held at locations around the county according to the following schedule:

  • Tuesday, May 28
    • Central Special School, 10 a.m., at the school
    • Virtual Academy, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium
  • Wednesday, May 29
    • Ruth Parker Eason School, noon, at the school
    • Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium
  • Thursday, May 30
    • Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m., at the school
    • Marley Glen School, 1 p.m., at the school
    • Evening High School, 7 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium

Additional information about commencement exercises will be added throughout the school year at www.aacps.org/graduations.

Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Home Owners Expo With Hilton Carter

 Next Article

Most Watched Casino Streamers on Twitch for Last Year

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu