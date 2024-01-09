January 9, 2024
Annapolis, US 45 F
Giant Food Partners with Harvest Resources for January’s Community Bag Program

Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County has been selected as a beneficiary of the Giant Food Community Bag Program for the month of January 2024.

The Giant Food Community Bag Program, launched in July 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County was selected as the beneficiary of the program by store leadership at Giant Food Store located at 7940 Crain Highway, Glen Burnie MD.

Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during January 2024 unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“We are honored that Giant chose us,” said Stephanie Evans., Executive Director of Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County. ” This donation will help Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County fulfill its mission to partner with Anne Arundel County families and individuals that are working towards self-sufficiency and addiction recovery by providing needed food and resources.”

Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County is a nonprofit in Anne Arundel County that realizes the need for food and basic necessities continues at unprecedented levels throughout Anne Arundel County, and hopes to reach as many neighbors as possible to help alleviate food insecurity in Anne Arundel County.

Learn more about Harvest Resources in Anne Arundel County by visiting https://harvestresources.net

