Eastport Library Hosts First-Ever Chili Cook-Off Event

The Eastport Library is set to spice things up with its inaugural Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm in the Community Meeting Room. This family-friendly event invites participants to showcase their culinary skills by preparing their favorite chili at home and bringing it to the library for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

The competition is open to all ages, with two categories to compete in: adult and family. Crockpots to keep the chili warm are highly encouraged. The judging panel, composed of local food enthusiasts, will begin the tasting promptly at 2:30 pm.

Registration (free) is encouraged and will be accepted until January 27, 2024, at 2:00 pm. However, walk-ins are welcome as long as space is available. For additional information and registration, interested participants are encouraged to contact the Eastport Library directly.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each category. The library staff emphasizes that while they cannot guarantee the absence of allergens such as tree nuts, soy, or others in the food served, they are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Don’t miss this chance to warm up your winter with delicious chili and friendly competition at the Eastport Library. It promises to be a flavorful event for the entire community.

