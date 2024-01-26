Dr. Clarence Lam Raises $350K + for Congressional Bid

After entering the Maryland 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary race on November 30, current District 12 State Senator Dr. Clarence Lam announced that his campaign’s fourth quarter report will show him having raised more than $350,000 in primary funds in the first month of his campaign.

With the primary election less than four months away, Lam’s strong fundraising month shows the breadth of support for the Howard and Anne Arundel County State Senator.

“I’m honored by how many people have chosen to support our campaign,” said Lam. “Voters across the district appreciate that I have a proven track record on the issues most important to them, including affordable healthcare, environmental protections, education, cost of living, and protecting abortion rights, and they know I will continue to be a strong voice on them in Congress.”

From November 30 to December 31, Lam’s campaign is reporting:

More than $350,000 raised;

100% of raised funds are available for the primary election;

Over $10,000 raised per day on average;

Nearly $140,000 raised online; and

60% of contributions were small-dollar contributions $100 and under.

