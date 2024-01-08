Daily News Brief | January 8, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake,

Today…

A shooting death in Cape St. Claire. A naked burglar in Annapolis. A Midshipman died while on break. Add another name to the list of those running for Congress–Don Quinn is in. Annapolis High is doing a lot of good this month with their Month of Service.. We also have pod news about Canines & Crosstreks, and the Local Business Spotlight with Third Eye Comics!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is off today but will return next week with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning. It is Monday, January 8th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Worst snowstorm ever! The only consolation for me was that I was finally able to get to Chris’s Charcoal Pit in their new location, and I can report that they did not miss a beat while they were gone! Awesome Gyro, and let me go out on a limb here–the best fries in the County! And this is just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. We have a daily news recap newsletter. It’s great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ll drop a signup link right here!

Daily News Recap Newsletter Sign Up: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the first shooting death of the year. At about 6:00 pm, on January 7, 2024, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1200 block of Hampton Road in the Cape St. Claire neighborhood. Details have not been released, but one victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, was declared dead at the scene. Check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later for more information.

In a bizarre New Year’s incident, a 33-year-old Annapolis woman faces serious criminal charges after what may have been a night of revelry gone awry. On January 1st, the Annapolis Police were called to the Nautilus Point Apartments for a burglary. There, they discovered a 33-year-old woman, a resident of the complex, had broken into one unit, assaulted the resident, and caused damage to the apartment. Then broke into another one, got naked, and caused some more damage. To make matters worse, she bit and spat on an officer. So now she has three misdemeanor charges and a felony burglary charge to deal with. She was briefly held and then released on her own recognizance with a court date later this month.

Some sad news out of the U.S. Naval Academy. Midshipman First Class Mason Halsey, 22, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away during holiday leave in Mississippi. The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation. Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, acting superintendent, expressed condolences on behalf of the Naval Academy community. Halsey was a political science major and a dedicated member of the coed cheer team.

Don Quinn, a Democrat and civil rights attorney, officially launched his campaign for Congress in Annapolis. Quinn, a combat veteran, pledges to protect democracy and fight for change in the House of Representatives. His legislative agenda includes enshrining reproductive rights into federal law and championing environmental justice. Quinn, already representing Maryland residents in the federal court system, emphasizes the need for leaders who can work within the system to bring about positive change. In 2014, Quinn, then a resident of Annapolis, unsuccessfully ran as a Republican against State Senator John Astle.

Annapolis High School kicks off the new year with a unique initiative—Service Month. Throughout January, the school focuses on fostering a culture of giving back among students. The program includes field trips, a Service Learning Portal, a Service Fair showcasing opportunities, and an interactive school-wide calendar. With support from the PTSA, the school was awarded a grant for materials, enhancing the impact of school-wide service projects. Collaborations with local organizations and businesses underline the school’s commitment to community engagement, marking the beginning of a year-round effort to empower students to make a positive difference.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Pappi, a somewhat shy Maltese mix who will quickly warm up to you. Hopefully, you have some room in your heart and home for him. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with the movers and shakers at Third Eye Comics, and they had a BIG announcement– a new Third Eye Music and Video opening soon! So, do give that a listen!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Ann Covington is here with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

