Daily News Brief | January 5, 2024

Today…

A bit of a rant to start off the day. InGrano is coming to West Annapolis–we told you about that on Tuesday, but it’s official now. Compass Rose Theater is ramping up for its next show, The Gin Game, and has a call for auditions for the next one–The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee. The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is gearing up for their Winter Lecture Series. And we have some pod news about Third Eye Comics and more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, January 5th, 2024, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Gonna say right off the bat, not in a good mood today. I wanted snow really bad and it looks like all we get is wet. Why did I buy those boots three years ago?? OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

A bit of a rant first. Let me read you a post I saw on Facebook yesterday. Severna park- – 2 bdrm, 1 bath fully furnished basement apartment with windows. Separate entrance, full kitchen including dishwasher plus washer & dryer. Reclining couch & 75” TV. In family room. No pets $2200. A month (includes utilities). Financial Rent qualifications: verifiable monthly income over 6k a month. To see contact blah blah blah. Serious inquiries only please. $2200 a month rent with a minimum of $72,000 annual income–verifiable….to live in someone’s basement.

SOUND CLIP

First up, InGrano takes the reins from Flamant in West Annapolis. We told you about this on Tuesday, but now it is official. This new venture, ‘InGrano, Restaurant + Events,’ promises a global dining experience inspired by Italy, Japan, Spain, Greece, and beyond. The menu features innovative dishes, a commitment to excellence, and a connection to local farms. And guess what? They’ll be open on Mondays, serving a yellowfin cannoli! Stay tuned for another elevated dining experience in West Annapolis. I tell you, between Agave, Evelyn’s, Chessie’s Wharf, and Heroes Pub– West Annapolis is the place to be! At least for foodies!

Moving on to the arts scene, Compass Rose Theater earned a Helen Hayes Award recommendation for its recent production, ‘I and You.’ And their upcoming show, ‘The Gin Game,’ promises an exploration of life’s laughter, tears, and bittersweet realities. The Equity actors, Janet Luby and David Elias, are set to deliver an unforgettable performance starting on the 19th. For tickets and details, visit CompassRoseTheater.org. Don’t miss this chance to witness high-quality, professional theater right here in Annapolis.

And never resting on their laurels, Compass Rose Theater announces auditions for ‘The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee.’ With acclaimed professionals directing, this inclusive casting opportunity welcomes diverse talents. The performance is scheduled for March 15 at Maryland Hall. Visit Compass Rose Theater’s Auditions Page for your chance to shine on stage.

As we begin to wrap it all up for today. the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is gearing up for the 2024 Winter Lecture Series beginning on Thursday, January 18th. From exploring the founding of the U.S. Naval Academy to the thrilling tale of Robert Smalls’ audacious escape during the Civil War, these Thursday evening lectures are a journey through time. Please mark your calendars for insightful talks, captivating stories, and a deeper understanding of our maritime history. For details and registration, visit amaritime.org. And it is free for First Mate Members and above!

There are not a whole lot of events this weekend as we all have a bit of a New Year’s hangover, but you do want to catch our Local Business Spotlight with the folks at Third Eye Comics. They have some BIG news they are dropping. And that spotlight drops at noon tomorrow! If you are a geek, nerd, or music fan–this is one not to miss!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Pappi, who is a 2-year-old Maltese mix. Here’s a tip for you, when you go to meet him, he’ll be skittish and frightened. Give him about 10 minutes, and he warms right up–it’s a scary time for a little guy to be in a shelter! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Pappi!

And again, don’t forget, we have that semi-new DAILY newsletter that features only the top NEWS stories of the day. We send it out to your inbox at 7 pm every night–yes, 365 days a year, all without a paywall. It’s perfect for keeping up with the weekend’s news since we don’t release a DNB on Saturday or Sunday. Here’s a link right here in the show notes!

Where to find the DNB...

