Daily News Brief | January 4, 2024

Anne Arundel County’s first baby of 2024. We now know the names of the two new schools coming online this fall. The Annapolis Rotary has tickets on sale for Black Tiue & Diamonds! And Profs and Pints has a great talk on January 9th. In podcast news, big news from Third Eye Comics will be released at noon on Saturday!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 4th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Did a me night last night. Had a great dinner at Full On (something I recommend to everyone) and then saw Ferrari by myself! Let’s just say the meal was much better than the movie–but it was a good distraction. Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Capital is reporting the first birth of the year and this one is a bit unusual. Annapolis resident Emily Last gave birth at home. Contractions strengthened quickly, plans to reach the hospital were abandoned, and within minutes, Thea Last arrived, making her the first baby born in Anne Arundel County in 2024. And kudos to the Annapolis Fire Department paramedics who were on hand to make sure mom, dad, sister, and baby were all safe and healthy!

Switching gears to education, Anne Arundel County Public Schools unveiled the official names of its newest facilities. Severn Run High School is set to open on the former Papa John’s Farm property. Simultaneously, Two Rivers Elementary School will be opening on Conway Road in Gambrills. Both will open in the fall of 2024. And for the record, these were my two choices from the larger list a month ago!

Here’s a date for you! The Rotary Club of Annapolis will host its Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser on March 9, 2024, benefiting Charting Careers this year. With a Surf and turf dinner, live music, auctions, and raffles, it promises to be an evening of elegance and support for a fantastic cause. Tickets at AnnapolisRotary.org

Lastly, journey back in time with Professor Kevin Matthews as he unravels the forgotten episode of World War II when Nazis prowled our coasts. Join him on January 9th at the Trophy Room in the Graduate Annapolis Hotel for a revealing exploration of attacks that shaped history. This is the latest edition (I guess that is the right word) of Profs and Pints!

Podcast stuff: Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, the team from Third Eye Comics will have some exciting news for geeks, nerds, and music lovers!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It's free-free and paywall-free, and here's a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

