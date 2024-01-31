Daily News Brief | January 31, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

Toddler in critical condition after being hit by a car. The Village at Providence Point has been greenlighted for now. BWI will build a large hotel in the terminal in the next several years. The Orioles look like they have been sold. The Annapolis Summer Garden Theater is hosting auditions for a Jimmy Buffet musical this summer. And, of course, we have some podcast news and an upcoming Local Business Spotlight with Matt and Bridget from Wildberry Farm + Market!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it’s BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

It’s a big news day today, so no dawdling. So, let’s get into it, shall we ?

A tragic hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn, MD, has left a four-year-old girl critically injured. Anne Arundel County Police report the accident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Monday when the child ran into the street and was struck by a 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan which fled the scene. Eyewitness accounts enabled police to locate the vehicle and a 17-year-old Baltimore teen. No charges have been filed as of yet as the investigation is continuing.

In legal news, Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Mark Crooks upheld a decision to grant a conservation variance for The Village at Providence Point, letting the controversial project move forward. This ruling concludes a series of disputes dating back to 2010. The project, developed by National Lutheran Communities & Services, faced significant opposition due to environmental concerns but has since been revised to align with community and environmental standards. The plan includes 350 apartments, healthcare suites, and a conservation easement to protect over 120 acres from future development. The Crab Creek Conservancy has said they may appeal. For the whole backstory, if you are not familiar, check out or post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

In aviation news, BWI Airport CEO Ricky Smith announced plans to build a 200-room hotel within the terminal, a project reinitiated after pandemic-induced delays. This development is part of the airport’s future capital projects, and is still pretty far off. Other plans for BWI include connecting the B&C terminals, a new tower, and an airport lounge!

HUGE sports news. Baltimore Orioles owner John Angelos is reportedly close to selling the team to billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti for $1.725 billion. The deal, still in its initial stages, involves the duo initially purchasing 40% of the team, with plans to acquire the remainder following the death of Peter Angelos. The sale would represent a major transition for the team, which has recently secured a lease to keep playing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for up to 30 years. Stay tuned on this one!

Finally, in the arts scene, the musical comedy “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” is set to come to Annapolis and the Annapolis Summer Garden Theater this summer and they are looking for talent. Do you have it? Auditions are scheduled at Anne Arundel Community College on Tuesday, February 6th from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and again on Saturday the 10th from 1 pm to 4 pm. It all happens in Cade 122.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, a great couple and an even greater business. We’re talking Matt and Bridget from Wildberry Farm + Market.

And by now, you know the drill. Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email. It’s free, it comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm and will keep you up to speed on all the top LOCAL news stories and it is paywall free! And if you pass the word along and we get the subscribers, I will stop whining about it! I’m dropping a link to subscribe right here in the show notes!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark. Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

