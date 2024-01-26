Daily News Brief | January 26, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

The FBI executed raids in Annapolis, plus a person was shot on West Washington Street. MHEC is making it easier to apply for Maryland college funds with the newly released One-App! MDOT is facing some serious shortfalls in the coming years. The Home Owner’s Expo is coming at the end of February, and plant expert Hilton Carter will be here! There is plenty to do this weekend, from live music to theater and, of course, football! Pod news about our bonus pods and a Local Business Spotlight with Made + shoes!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

Good morning, it's Friday, January 26th, 2024, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

I’m not sure what I was thinking yesterday when I made my calendar. Recorded four podcasts, Baltimore at 830, Glen Burnie at 1030, Annapolis at 130, a phoner at 3, and another at 4. So, I have some editing to do! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Early yesterday, the FBI executed several arrest warrants in Eastport and near Clay Street in Annapolis. Some of them involved the use of flash bangs, which some residents thought might be gunfire. Being the FBI, the FBI would not comment only to say that they were executing warrants in the area. Meanwhile, Annapolis Police and Fire responded to a shooting at 29 W. Washington Street later in the morning. One person was shot but was alert and responsive. Police are still mum on this shooting (the first of the year) and have not updated their gunfire dashboard, so check back on EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later, and we’ll try to get answers!

The Maryland Higher Education Commission introduced the MHEC One-App, a streamlined application for state scholarships and grants for the academic year 2024-2025. Students, including undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition, can apply through the Maryland College Aid Processing System (MDCAPS) account available at MHEC.Maryland.gov. The commission administers 27 State scholarship and grant programs annually and has $130 million to give away. We spoke with the Secretary of Higher Education yesterday, so look for a bonus podcast on this early next week!

Maryland’s transportation agencies face fiscal challenges, impacting road maintenance and repair with over $650 million cut. This is on top of the projected shortfall due to the push for electric vehicles that do not pay a gas tax. Many routine maintenance projects, like resurfacing roads, may be shelved unless the General Assembly figures a way to funnel some more money into transportation!

The Home Owners Expo is coming to the Byzantium Event Center, featuring over 80 companies and a special guest, plant expert Hilton Carter, on February 24. Seminars cover various topics, including real estate and home inspections. The event also offers wine and spirit tasting, Greek food, and pastries. Tickets are available online and at the door.

OK, this weekend! The obvious biggie is the Ravens and the Chiefs, who play at 3 pm on Sunday at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore for the AFC Championship Game and a ticket to the Super Bowl on February 11th. As for the Super Bowl.. my prediction is a re-run of 2013 with the Ravens and 49ers!

Also this weekend, Annapolis Opera marks the 50th year since the Vietnam War’s end with “Glory Denied” performances, including talks and a panel discussion. A book talk on Crownsville State Hospital’s history at the Library at the Annapolis Mall, a Navy men’s basketball game–Loyola, I think, is the opponent, and a tribute to Joni Mitchell presented by AMFM at Rams Head On Stage!

Be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with Alan Guyer, the founder of Made + Shoes. And as I mentioned, there is a bonus pod with the Secretary for Higher Education and another one with Paul Mecurio, a comedian coming to Rams Head next month!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Kira, who is 1/9 of a litter of puppies! They are gonna be big puppies as they are Great Pyrenees mixes. We have a video, it is Chaos- so Kira was chosen to represent the gang on the podcast. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and video, and get all the information on how you can adopt Kira or one of her eight siblings!

It's Friday. The weekend is here

