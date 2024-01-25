Daily News Brief | January 25, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Student arrested after bringing gun to school. Unemployment creeps up a bit in Maryland but we are still the lowest in the nation. BWI has some exciting news for people that love Bermuda and we have a secret from PLAY air. Please plan to support the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive by giving. And if you are a fan of authentic Irish Music, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones is making their annual pilgrimage to Killarney House and tickets will sell out! And, of course, some podcast news about our Local Business Spotlight Made + shoes!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 25th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I used to play trivia at Rams Head Road House every Wednesday pre-pandemic and we just got the band back together again last night and it felt great. Now we need to see if we can reclaim our trivia prowess–seems like we lost it if last night was any indication! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

At Crofton High School, an unloaded handgun and ammunition were recovered from a student’s backpack, following an investigation into a bus incident. The junior student was arrested and charged as an adult and is facing three misdemeanor charges. Principal Greg Ryan sent a letter to families addressing the situation and offering support through school counselors.

Unemployment rates have slightly risen in 15 states, including Virginia and Maryland, in December. Virginia’s unemployment rate increased to 3.0%, while Maryland’s rate rose to 1.9%. Despite these increases, both states maintain relatively low unemployment rates, with Maryland sharing the lowest rate nationally with North Dakota. Job growth has been significant in both states, with Maryland adding 35,200 jobs and Virginia nearly 153,000 jobs in 2023.

Bermuda’s airline BermudAir announced three weekly, nonstop flights to and from BWI starting March 18. The airline, which began U.S. operations last year, will also soon add Orlando to its destinations. Now remember, Bermuda is NOT the Caribbean–it’s closer to North Carolina temps so wait until May or June to take advantage of the flights–unless you are a golfer! And in other airline news, I promised not to say anything about the special announcement from Iceland low cost carrier Play Air. And I’ll keep my word, but look for some news at midnight on January 31st.

The 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive is scheduled for February 17th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. The event honors the legacy of journalist Wendi Winters, killed in the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting. The drive invites the community to donate blood, potentially saving multiple lives. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross at their site redcross.org and use the code “ForWendi” to register. And remember Wendi is with an I at the end!

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones will perform their annual (and always sold out) shows at Killarney House on February 27th and 28th. The band, known for playing at Irish festivals nationwide and delivering lectures on Irish history, has gained recognition for their music and educational efforts. Tickets for the Davidsonville, MD event are available online at killarneyhousepub.com but go quickly, this is a small room, tickets are limited, and this will be a very popular show!.

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with Alan Guyan the Founder and CEO of Made + a new shoe manufacturer right here in Annapolis!

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

