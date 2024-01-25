January 25, 2024
Local News

Daily News Brief | January 25, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.  

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Student arrested after bringing gun to school. Unemployment creeps up a bit in Maryland but we are still the lowest in the nation. BWI has some exciting news for people that love Bermuda and we have a secret from PLAY air. Please plan to support the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive by giving. And if you are a fan of authentic Irish Music, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones is making their annual pilgrimage to Killarney House and tickets will sell out! And, of course, some podcast news about our Local Business Spotlight Made + shoes!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from  Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 25th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I used to play trivia at Rams Head Road House every Wednesday pre-pandemic and we just got the band back together again last night and it felt great. Now we need to see if we can reclaim our trivia prowess–seems like we lost it if last night was any indication! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

At Crofton High School, an unloaded handgun and ammunition were recovered from a student’s backpack, following an investigation into a bus incident. The junior student was arrested and charged as an adult and is facing three misdemeanor charges. Principal Greg Ryan sent a letter to families addressing the situation and offering support through school counselors.

Unemployment rates have slightly risen in 15 states, including Virginia and Maryland, in December. Virginia’s unemployment rate increased to 3.0%, while Maryland’s rate rose to 1.9%. Despite these increases, both states maintain relatively low unemployment rates, with Maryland sharing the lowest rate nationally with North Dakota. Job growth has been significant in both states, with Maryland adding 35,200 jobs and Virginia nearly 153,000 jobs in 2023.

Bermuda’s airline BermudAir announced three weekly, nonstop flights to and from BWI starting March 18. The airline, which began U.S. operations last year, will also soon add Orlando to its destinations. Now remember, Bermuda is NOT the Caribbean–it’s closer to North Carolina temps so wait until May or June to take advantage of the flights–unless you are a golfer! And in other airline news, I promised not to say anything about the special announcement from Iceland low cost carrier Play Air. And I’ll keep my word, but look for some news at midnight on January 31st. 

The 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive is scheduled for February 17th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. The event honors the legacy of journalist Wendi Winters, killed in the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting. The drive invites the community to donate blood, potentially saving multiple lives. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross at their site redcross.org and use the code “ForWendi” to register. And remember Wendi is with an I at the end!

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones will perform their annual (and always sold out) shows at Killarney House on February 27th and 28th. The band, known for playing at Irish festivals nationwide and delivering lectures on Irish history, has gained recognition for their music and educational efforts. Tickets for the Davidsonville, MD event are available online at killarneyhousepub.com but go quickly, this is a small room, tickets are limited, and this will be a very popular show!.

Podcast stuff–  Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking with Alan Guyan the Founder and CEO of Made + a new shoe manufacturer right here in Annapolis!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up.  And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

And that IS a wrap.  As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel CountySolar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to sit back  because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecasted weather  report you will find. And because it’s Thursday, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!  

