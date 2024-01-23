Daily News Brief | January 23, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

Vandalism on Main Street. I-Gaming will not be good for the county, according to a study commissioned by the Chamber. According to a recent study, our Maryland public schools are the fourth best in the country. The tickets for the sock burning and oyster roast are going on sale on Thursday and are now on sale for members. Two new exhibits are at the Mitchell Museum at St. John’s College. Make sure you are on our list for the daily local news email newsletter. And free tickets to not one, not two, but three shows at Rams Head On Stage for ticket Tuesday!

Daily Newsletter Subscription Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

And Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here with a legal brief!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 23, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

And just like that, most of the snow is gone. Sad Trombone! And no more on the near horizon, but I have faith–winter is not done with us yet! Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

On January 18, 2024, Annapolis Police officers responded to a report of property destruction on Main Street. A witness identified a 22-year-old Baltimore man, spray-painting a Market House information sign. A review of City cameras also found him spray painting the side of a building in the 100 block of Main Street. Police quickly found him, and he was arrested and charged with malicious destruction of property and held without bond–so I assume there may have been something else going on there as well..

A report by Sage Policy Group and Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce discusses the potential impacts of legalizing iGaming in Maryland. It highlights the risks, which are significant, including job losses, reduced capital investment, and negative effects on existing casinos and entertainment destinations. We have a link to the full report on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you to check out.

Here’s another study for you. A new study ranks states with the best school systems, with Massachusetts leading the way–no surprise there, they usually do. New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, and Maryland came in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, so that’s a good sign. Factors like bullying rates, academic performance, and pupil-to-teacher ratios were considered.

This may be the most important story of the day. I know we are in the midst of winter, but spring is coming. Celebrate it at the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning on March 23, 2024, at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. This tradition, dating back to the 70s, involves burning those winter socks, live music, shucking contests, all-you-can-eat oysters, and more. This event always sells out VERY fast, and tickets for members are on sale right now, and you should have received a special email. Tickets for the non-bougie folk will go on sale on Thursday so, put that on your calendar. Tickets are $50, and there’s a VIP option for $125. Always a lot of fun!

St. John’s College announced the Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Art Museum’s latest exhibition, “Polly Apfelbaum: Sampling a Sampler Sampling.” It features a unique fabric artwork created directly on the museum floor. Another exhibit, “Librería Donceles: A Project by Pablo Helguera,” is also on view. Both are open from January 20 to April 14, 2024. And if you don’t know about the Mitchell Museum (formerly the Mitchell Gallery), shame on you–get to know it, it is a true treasure of Annapolis!

And again, many thanks to all who continue to sign up for our daily news recap. We’re trying to grow our subscribers, so if you can mention it to a friend, neighbor, or colleague, it’d be much appreciated. There is a link in the show notes, so feel free to forward. And remember it’s free, it’s short and sweet. and comes to your email inbox every day at 7:00 pm without any pesky paywalls!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I have a pair of tickets to see three shows! Eddie 9 Volt on January 28th–that’s a Sunday. Bobby Rush on Monday the 29th, and Jim Curry performing the music of John Denver on the 31st. And I will say that I do not know any of these artists, but I will say that some of the best shows I have seen at Rams Head are exactly the ones where I don’t know an artist! Want them? Just ask and they may be yours! Get in touch with me! And, of course, you want to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for some amazing shows on deck.

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So, now, hang tight because we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecasted weather report. All that’s coming up for you in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

